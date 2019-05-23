Explained: Chandrababu Naidu’s humiliating defeat in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSR Congress Party is all set to take over as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP was leading in 152 of the 175 Assembly and 24 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

It is a humiliating defeat for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as his party was reduced to 20-23 Assembly seats and may draw a nil in Lok Sabha seats.

A strong anti-incumbency wave which even the YSRCP did not anticipate catapulted Jagan to power. Apart from that the Jana Sena Party of actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan also split the TDP’s vote share which sunk a majority of its candidates. Results indicate that at least 8-10 per cent of TDP votes were split by Jana Sena which benefitted YSRCP immensely.

Rampant corruption and neglect by TDP MLAs and ministers did the party in as all 15 ministers and some of the kin who contested for the first time also lost.

Naidu’s anti-Modi stance also appears to have backfired on him as the general pro-Modi wave translated into votes for Jagan who had strategically positioned himself—neither for nor against BJP.

The Congress in AP failed to win even a single Assembly or LS seat for the second successive general elections. The BJP which won three Lok Sabha and four Assembly seats in 2014 failed to open account this time.