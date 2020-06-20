Explained: How one Anamika Shukla’s name was used for six different teaching jobs in UP

Anamika Shukla presents her report to District Basic Education Officer Dr Indrajit Prajapati at Pant Nagar in Lucknow. (PTI Photo) Anamika Shukla presents her report to District Basic Education Officer Dr Indrajit Prajapati at Pant Nagar in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested eight persons for using the documents of one woman , Anamika Shukla of Gonda district, to secure jobs in nine different government schools. The arrested include the mastermind, education department officials and some women.

How was the scam exposed?

The scam came to light after the Prerna Application, a software maintaining the database of all teachers employed with the state Basic Education Department and monitored at the state and district levels, showed some discrepancies. In March, state-level officers found something amiss in the attendance being marked by Anamika Shukla with the same credentials at six KGBVs in districts. However, investigations were delayed due to the lockdown.

Interestingly, use of the app for attendance using selfies was vehemently opposed by government teachers across the state.

How was the scam operated?

In 2017, Anamika Shukla applied at KGBVs in Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Basti, Mirzapur and Lucknow. But poor health prevented her from appearing for counselling. However, a copy of her documents was accessed by a clerk, Anand Singh, at the Basic Education Department in Jaunpur. Now in jail, Singh made copies of the documents and passed them on to the alleged mastermind Pushpendra, who gave copies of the same documents to different women and charged between Rs 2-3 lakh for getting them women the job.

Because for recruitment at KGBVs original documents are not needed and only attested copies of originals are required, Pushpendra handed over these copied documents to women who wanted jobs. With the use of these copied documents, different women were shortlisted at Baghpat, Varanasi, Aligarh, Kasganj, Amethi, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Saharanpur AND Ambedkar Nagar. Out of these nine districts, women got jobs in six and drew Rs 12.24 lakh as salaries.

An aspirant is not required to sit for a written examination and first round of selection is done on the basis of scores of Bachelor of Education degree (B.Ed), Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and other examinations like Class X and XII. The real Anamika Shukla, whose educational certificates were used, had high scores in her B.Ed and TET and hence, the aspirants were shortlisted in the first round itself.

No doubts were raised because the aspirants for the ad hoc jobs would reach the counselling centre in the last 10-15 minutes so that the committee screening the documents would not get too much time to question the aspirants about their subjects. At Kasganj, Supriya Jatav (now arrested), reached the counselling centre quite late and hence, could not be interviewed in detail. Officials said a similar method was used in the other districts too.

For the counselling process, a team of district officials, including Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and a psychology expert, are part of the committee. Because the documents used by the aspirants were genuine, and it was a case of impersonation, and not of forgery, the documents would go through the verification process (with boards and universities) on multiple occasions without anyone getting to know about the fraud.

Why did the scam not get exposed earlier?

The reason the fraudsters could manage to get away for two years was that the KGBVs were run on the district level without any centralisation. Only after the introduction of the Prerna Application in 2019, could the fraud be caught.

The accused

Apart from providing documents to nine women, Pushpendra was himself working as an assistant teacher at a government school in Farrukhabad district in the name of Sushil Chandra. His brother Jaswant was working as Vibhav Kumar, headmaster of a school in Kannauj district.

The method for getting jobs for himself and his brother was different than the method used for getting the women jobs as Anamika Shukla. After getting to know of people and their educational qualification, Pushpendra would lodge a police complaint through post reporting that the original documents have been lost. Then, he would get an advertisement published in a newspaper with the help of the police complaint. With these documents, he would apply for new documents to examination boards, colleges and universities for fresh original documents which were used by him and Jaswant to get jobs at government schools.

Pushpendra had also helped two women get jobs in Jaunpur and Azamgarh at KGBVs by using the fake documents of one Preeti Yadav, who had applied for employment at Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya in Jaunpur in 2017.

