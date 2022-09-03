An eminent cardiac surgeon’s account of his work, and of Kashmir

As a cardiac surgeon for nearly five decades, Upendra Kaul dedicated himself to his calling, and gave hundreds if not thousands of people their heart back. His own heart, however, has lain all these years in his beloved Kashmir, the longing an ache that he has lived with forever. These twin threads — his passion for his vocation, and for Kashmir — run through When the Heart Speaks, the memoirs of this celebrated doctor.

There isn’t a Kashmiri who does not know of “Dr U Koul”. Go to Hawal (or Halle) in Pulwama, and you will be shown the old Kaul homestead.

Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit, grew up in Delhi as his parents had moved to the capital in 1947, in the wake of the first India-Pakistan war. He was born a year later. Through the Delhi school year, he looked forward to the summer holiday when the family would go back home to Kashmir. He recalls failing one year in school, and the punishment that was for him akin to a death sentence: no summer holiday in Kashmir.

The nostalgia-filled recollections of the life of a medical student in Delhi in the 1970s are an engaging read. Kaul writes unpretentiously, unselfconsciously, and with an evident honesty. A distinguished career took him from PGI Chandigarh to AIIMS to Batra, Fortis, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

It was as an undergraduate at Maulana Azad Medical College that Dr Kaul learnt to speak Kashmiri properly, from two other Kashmiris, both Muslims from the Valley, in his class. They quickly became thick buddies. Following graduate studies at G B Pant Hospital, he followed his heart to Kashmir to try and join SKIMS. His effort drew a blank after Sheikh Abdullah, whom he had approached with a representation to let him join the hospital, barely gave him time.

But through his work — while at AIIMS he was among the first in India to use ballooning to open up arteries after training abroad and other non-surgical treatments — he remained engaged with Kashmiris who came to Delhi for treatment, and remained friends with them forever after. This is why it is a bit puzzling that his doctor-patient relationship with Yasin Malik, the JKLF leader who is now in jail, finds zero mention in the book.

The story is not unknown. He has been trolled, especially after he criticised the Centre’s abolition of Kashmir’s special status. Within weeks of that, the NIA took away his phone to check his exchanges with his patient — and became excited by a number in one particular message, only to be told it was not a reference to rupees and crores, but a blood value reading.

Advertisement

Dr Kaul’s Kashmir angst is very different from that of the Kashmiri Pandit who was uprooted in the 1990s as militancy erupted in the Valley and many in the community were targeted and killed, along with Muslims who did not toe the militants’ line. He writes of those times, and how he got OPD timings extended at AIIMS to accommodate Kashmiris — Pandits and Muslims — who were flocking to consult a fellow Kashmiri doctor, and how he helped many young uprooted Pandit men find employment in the capital. They did not care for referral systems, all they knew was there was a Kashmiri doctor who spoke their language. Sometimes he footed their bills too, and let them repay in their own time.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Over the years and by 2020, Kaul and a group of doctors began a project called the Gauri Healthy Heart Project named after his mother, whose wish to a have a home in the Valley he could not fulfill in her lifetime. He also built a home in Srinagar that is also named after her. Last month, he opened a state of the art heart hospital in Hawal.

Advertisement

(Explained Books appears every Saturday. It summarises the core content of an important work of non-fiction.)