Third IAF AN-32 crash in 10 years: All about the Soviet-origin military transport aircraft  

The IAF has employed the AN-32 as a tactical transport aircraft since its induction into the force in 1984. Wikimedia Commons

Five personnel of the Indian Air Force, including two officers, were killed Saturday when a military transport aircraft, the Antonov AN-32, crashed during landing at Jorhat in Assam.

One other person on board the aircraft has been rescued and is undergoing treatment.

This is the third major crash of an AN-32 over the last decade. Bought in 1984 from the erstwhile Soviet Union, the AN-32s have served as a critical workhorse of the IAF. The two other crashes involving these aircraft since 2016 have killed 42 IAF personnel.

We trace the journey of this military transport aircraft with the IAF and its safety record.