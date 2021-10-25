Among the vaccinated, even non-Covid mortality found lower than among unvaccinated

The fact that Covid-19 vaccines reduce severe disease and deaths from the disease has often been stressed. But do they also impact mortality from causes other than Covid-19? At a time when vaccine hesitancy persists in several parts of the world, a new study has addressed the question — and found that death rates from non-Covid causes were lower among those vaccinated than among those who were not.

The research, by Kaiser Permanente, has been published in the ‘Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’ of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers evaluated the electronic health records of 6.4 million vaccine recipients in the US, compared to 4.6 million unvaccinated people with similar demographics and geographic locations from December 14, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The study looked at only non-Covid-related deaths.

The vaccines in use in the US are those from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines require 2 doses for full vaccination, while the Johnson & Johnson adenoviral vector vaccine requires only one dose.

* Pfizer vaccine recipients were found to have a mortality rate of 4.2 deaths per 1,000 vaccinated people per year after the first dose, and 3.5 after the second dose, compared to 11.1 in the unvaccinated comparison group (See table).

* Moderna vaccine recipients had 3.7 deaths per 1,000 people per year after the first dose, and 3.4 after the second; the unvaccinated comparison group had a mortality rate of 11.1 per 1,000 people per year.

* The J&J recipients had 8.4 deaths per 1,000 people per year, compared to 14.7 in the unvaccinated group.