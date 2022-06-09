Ambani-Murdouch vs Jeff Bezos – the heavyweight IPL media rights battle

On the field, Gujarat Titans sprang a surprise, upset the odds and ended up being the best team of this year’s Indian Premier League. Now, as the stage is set for the IPL media rights’ – linear and digital – e-auction on Sunday, it needs to be seen if a newcomer rules the roost.

The auction pool has 10-odd participants, some of the world’s richest and very famous going head-to-head. The auction throws up the possibility of a straight fight between Mukesh Ambani, representing Viacom18/Reliance and Jeff Bezos, Amazon chairman, especially for the digital rights.

Bezos is the second-richest person in the world. Ambani is at No. 9. Disney-Star, the incumbent media rights holder will be there, while the presence of Apple and Google makes the bidding war interesting.

How intense could the bidding war be?

There’s a feeling that Disney-Star could go for aggressive bidding to retain the media rights and it’s purely down to the numbers. Hotstar, the company’s digital platform, reportedly gets 30 per cent of its global revenue from India, with the IPL being the determining factor. For Amazon and Netflix, on the other hand, only 5-10 per cent of their global revenue comes from India.

Then again, Indian conglomerate Reliance and Viacom18 have entered into a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree, with the latter investing $1.78 billion into the project. This is an investment platform, run by media tycoon James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and former Star India executive Uday Shankar. As Star’s chairman-cum-CEO, Shankar had changed the entire landscape by securing the IPL media rights for his erstwhile company five years ago, by paying four times over the base price. Now he will be in the rival camp.

“James and Uday’s track record is unmatched,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, had said following the tie-up. With 400 million-plus customers, Reliance’s Jio is the country’s largest telecommunications company.

Bezos’s Amazon, meanwhile, livestreams the English Premier League, arguably the world’s most popular football league. It might go all-out to secure the digital media rights of the world’s most popular cricket league as well. Gaining an edge over its global rival Netflix Inc. offers the added incentive.

What is the base price?

Five years ago, Star had bagged the IPL media rights for the 2018-2022 cycle for Rs 16,347 crore. This time, for the 2023-2027 cycle, the BCCI has set the base price at Rs 32,890 crore. According to a top BCCI official, the expectation is about the highest bid going past Rs 45,000 crore. Like a BCCI insider said, the auction dynamics don’t follow the simple profit-and-loss logic. It’s about acquiring the market share dominance and how much the companies are willing to fork out.

Who has picked the tender documents?

It is learnt that Disney-Star, Sony, Zee, Viacom18/Reliance, Google, Amazon, Apple, Dream11, Sky Sports UK and SuperSport SA are among the parties to purchase the invitation to tender (ITT) documents. Some of them, however, have expressed their displeasure over a sharp increase in the base price.

“It’s a very aggressive reserve price and there has to be reality check, as TV viewership of IPL has dropped by over 34 per cent, and at a time when the rights are coming up for renewal,” NP Singh, managing director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, told The Economic Times last month.

Why is the BCCI still so confident?

According to a BCCI official, the IPL as a product is “unrivalled”. There’s no other content that attracts eyeballs, which the IPL gets. Chennai Super Kings chief executive Kasi Viswanathan agreed. “This year, maybe, was an aberration in the sense that you still didn’t have home and away games. This was a reason for a dip in viewership.

“But if you look at the competitive cricket that is played in the IPL, everybody knows that this is the best T20 league in the world. And that probably is the reason why its media rights are so much in demand,” Viswanathan told The Indian Express.

How important are digital rights in the whole equation?

Unlike the last term, composite bids have been done away with. A company can separately put in bids for all three buckets. Also, this time, the BCCI has divided digital rights into two separate buckets – one for all matches, while the third bucket contains the non-exclusive rights for 18 games every season, including the tournament opener and playoffs. This can attract companies who are willing to get a small share of the cricket pie, fetching the cricket board big money in the process.

How will an increase in the number of teams determine the auction process?

To start with, the addition of two new teams have increased the number of matches to 74 and it contributed to the base price this term almost doubling the winning bid in 2017. But going beyond the hard numbers, the two new teams have brought in new fans into the tournament. For example, Titans, the defending champions, can play in front of 100,000 spectators, giving them enough opportunity to develop a big fan base. This is expected to rapidly increase TV/online viewership also.

Does the IPL have global appeal?

Last year, Manchester United’s American owners, the Glazers, took part in the IPL franchise auction, as two new teams were brought to the fold. Not that the Glazers are big cricket fans, but they found the IPL’s model, which is pretty akin to the NBA and Major League Baseball – a closed-shop league without promotion and relegation and revenue guaranteed from certain quarters – attractive.

NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald and double Olympic gold medalist basketball star Chris Paul have invested in Rajasthan Royals. Two years ago, Forbes listed the IPL as the world’s sixth-biggest sports league. The Indian diaspora lapping up cricket in every part of the world adds to the IPL’s global viewership appeal.