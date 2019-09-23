Amazon fires: why issues around forest are complex, what Brazil is doing

Forest fires in the Amazon are nothing new. But their numbers and intensity seem to have gone up of late. Are more trees being cut and burnt?

Most of the statistics being shown are in what we call the ‘legal Amazon’. It is the denomination that includes some areas of Brazil that don’t have the Amazon biome, but are very close to the Amazon. It was created in the 1950s for tax breaks and things like that. Many of the fires [being reported] are on land that has already been deforested for many years and is traditionally burnt every year. It is something similar to the agricultural burning you see in India in some months.

The other issue is of deforestation. The fight against deforestation in Brazil has been extremely successful since 2005. We have reduced more than 80 per cent deforestation rate in Brazil since then. There was an increase of deforestation last year and probably this year too, but you have to take into consideration that this is inside the 80 per cent reduction we have achieved in the last few years. So if you say that it increased by 10 per cent, it is 10 per cent of a very much reduced rate of deforestation. Illegal deforestation and illegal burning of trees is a crime. So it is a question of law enforcement.

But there is the issue of scale. The preserved Amazon is larger than all of India. Our President [Jair Messias Bolsonaro] has clearly said that he would allow zero illegal burnings. But there is legal fire too, an agricultural practice, and he has decided that even the legal fires would be forbidden for the next two months. So, even the farmers who have the right to burn, like in India, like everywhere else, would not be allowed to burn trees.

But why is there an increase in tree felling and burning?

There is a huge debate about that in Brazil. There are those who believe that the fact that the President always had a very strong opinion on these things would have triggered some people in the region to do [cut and burn trees] more than they normally do. There is another set of people who believe that a reduction in the budget of the law-enforcement structure has led to this. Then, there are people who say that the dry season [usually conducive for forest fires] is particularly dry this year. There has been no change in policy, no new legislation, and no move that has reduced the capacity of the government to intervene and act.

Amazon fires were discussed at the recent G-7 meeting. The message that came across, going by what the French President said, is that the international community does not seem to have enough confidence in the Brazilian government’s intention to act…

There is one very sensitive issue for my President, and that is the issue of sovereignty. One way in which the French President’s statements were interpreted in Brazil was that he was questioning Brazil’s sovereignty over the Amazon. I think countries need to be very careful when they talk about these things. The issue regarding the Amazon has complex elements that sometimes are not taken into consideration.

There is a degree of criticism that you can make, but this criticism cannot be in a sense that questions the capability of a country in dealing with the problem. Nobody knows the Amazon better than the Brazilian people and Brazilian institutions. It is useless to see it in a way that questions the capability of a country.

So, is the international focus on Amazon in a way questioning Brazil’s capability, and also its right, to deal with the Amazon on its own?

I don’t think anyone is doing it consciously. But there is a possibility that it would get interpreted in that way. That, in fact, is the interpretation of many people back in Brazil, who are worried about Brazil’s right and freedom to develop… All these issues about environment and climate change are a discussion in the context of development.

How would Brazil assure the world that it is doing whatever best it can to control the Amazon fires?

The world can be sure that Amazon is a central issue for us. Of course, there is different opinion inside Brazil about what is to be done. Some people think there is too much forest, others think there is too little forest. Still others think that we need to exploit some minerals in that area. But one has to respect that this debate has to exist within the context of Brazil.

… The fires are real and probably there is an increase too. But the truth is that Brazil has worked very positively on climate change. The reality is that our agriculture and energy sectors are totally committed to sustainability. The big agri-business [which is often blamed for the forest fires], which has transformed Brazil into one of the most powerful agricultural centres of the world, is also committed to sustainability. I think there is a dimension of misperception about them.

Have the Brazilian President’s statements on environmental governance encouraged illegal activities?

What I can tell you is that no important company in Brazil, be it agriculture or industry, will engage in illegal deforestation or illegal fires. There is not a single important Brazilian producer of agriculture, or industry, that would risk to engage in this illegal activity.

André Aranha Corrêa do Lago is Brazil’s Ambassador to India. The above comments are excerpts from an interview given to Amitabh Sinha and Shubhajit Roy