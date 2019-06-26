All you need to know about Assam NRC additional draft exclusion list

Over one lakh people who were part of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in July last year but were found ineligible thereafter — they have been named in the Additional Draft Exclusion List published on Wednesday.

How many people are included in this list?

In this list, 1,02,462 persons are included — implying that they are out of the draft NRC. These people were among the 2.89 crore people included in the draft NRC published in July last year.

Why they are out?

These over one lakh people were found ineligible during re-verification for any one of the following reasons: Persons who were found to be DF (Declared Foreigner) or DV (Doubtful Voter) or PFT (persons with cases Pending at Foreigners Tribunals) or their descendants, as applicable, discovered after publication of draft NRC, persons who were found to be ineligible while appearing as witness in hearings held for disposal of Claims & Objections, persons who were found to be ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the Local Registrars of Citizens Registration (LRCRs) after publication of draft NRC.

What happens to them now?

People in Wednesday’s list will be informed individually through Letters of Information (LOI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason for exclusion.

Such persons will have the opportunity to file their Claims which will be disposed through a hearing by a Disposing Officer. The submission of Claim and it’s disposal by the Disposing Officer through a hearing will happen together.

LOI will mention the details of the venue of claim submission cum hearing. The hearings will start from 5th July 2019 onwards. The date of hearings will also be available online in the NRC website from June 29 onwards. All such Claims will be disposed thereafter and results of such persons will be declared in the Final NRC on July 31 July 2019.

On what basis was this list was prepared?

The preparation of the draft exclusion list of the NRC was approved by the SC under the under Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

The provision of suo moto verification is mentioned in Section 4 (3) of the Schedule of the above mentioned Citizenship Rules, 2003, which says that the local registrar of citizen registration (LRCR) may at any time before the final publication of NRC in the state of Assam may verify names already in the final draft NRC if considered necessary.

What is the NRC?

The NRC is basically a list of Indian citizens of Assam. NRC prepared in 1951 is being updated to include the names of people or their descendants who appear in the 1951 NRC, in any of the Electoral Rolls, or in any one of the other admissible documents issued up to the midnight of March 24, 1971. Those excluded from final draft could appeal for their inclusion in the final NRC through the ‘claims’ round. Under ‘objections’, people could raise objections to the inclusion of a person’s name in the draft NRC.

In last year’s draft, published on July 30 last year, 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were included, leaving out over 40 lakh people. Those excluded were given a chance to appeal in the ‘claims and objections’ round. Nearly 36 lakh people filed their ‘claims’ while ‘objections’ were received against a little over two lakh people among the 2.89 crore people included in the final draft. The date of the publication of the final NRC has been set by the SC as July 31.