Lakhimpur Kheri: Biggest district with most Sikhs contributes most to UP’s farm GDP

Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people including four farmers were killed after Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s cavalcade hit protesting farmers and clashes erupted on Sunday, is the largest of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in terms of area, and contributes the most to the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.

Lakhimpur Kheri is also home to the largest Sikh population in the state.

The 7,680-sq-kilometre (2,970-sq-mile) district in the central part of the state shares a border with Nepal, and comes under the Lucknow administrative division. It is home to UP’s only national park, Dudhwa.

Leader in farm GDP

According to District Domestic Product data released by the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Economics & Statistics, the district contributed Rs 12,414.40 crore — 3.38 per cent — of the state’s Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries sector GDP of Rs 3,66,727.16 crore in 2019-20.

That year, the share of the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries sector in the District Domestic Product of Lakhimpur was 45.30 per cent, higher than that of Uttar Pradesh as a whole (23.7 per cent) and India (18.4 per cent).

This indicates that the economy of the district is based mainly on agricultural activities, and crop production and animal husbandry is the main source of income of the people.

Largest Sikh population

Lakhimpur Kheri is home to the largest concentration of Sikhs among all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to Census 2011, of the state’s total 6,43,500 Sikh population, 94,388 — or 15 per cent — were living in Lakhimpur Kheri.

While the share of Sikhs in the state’s population was just 0.32 per cent, it was 3.24 per cent in Lakhimpur — there were 6.43 lakh Sikhs in the district’s total population of 40.21 lakh.