Explained: Why is Akhil Gogoi contesting from two Congress strongholds?

Akhil Gogoi being taken by security personnel after submitting his nomination papers to the returning officers via video-conference, ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, in Guwahati, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

On Monday, jailed peasant leader Akhil Gogoi submitted nomination papers for two constituencies — Sibsagar and Mariani — for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. Gogoi, in jail since December 2019, is currently under treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Who is Akhil Gogoi, why is he important in this election?

Founder of the farmers’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Gogoi has for long been agitating for the rights of peasants in Assam. He has also been vocal about land rights issues, evictions, big dam projects, among others, and has been arrested on several occasions over the years, both during the current BJP regime as well as during the Congress rule.

In 2019, he emerged as one of the key faces of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Assam, shortly after which he was booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of sedition. On December 12, 2019, he was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has been in jail since.

Late last year, the KMSS announced a new political party, Raijor Dol, of which Gogoi is the president. The party is in alliance with another regional party, the Assam Jatiya Parishad, which also owes its origin to the anti-CAA protests.

Why are Sibsagar and Mariani constituencies important?

Sibsagar (in Sivasagar district) and Mariani (in Jorhat district) are two constituencies in Upper Assam, a part of the state which was at the heart of the anti-CAA protests. Both these constituencies are part of the larger Ahom belt and are seen to represent indigenous Assamese interests.

Both constituencies are Congress strongholds. While Sibsagar had been represented by Pranab Kumar Gogoi since 2001 (till he died in February 2020), Mariani has been represented by Rupjyoti Kurmi (from the tea tribe community) for three successive terms since 2006.

Why is Gogoi contesting from these seats?

Considered the heart of Assamese nationalism, Sibsagar, like most parts of Upper Assam, saw widespread protests against the CAA in December 2019. Gogoi hopes to cash on the anti-CAA sentiment.

Sibsagar was where Gogoi addressed his last huge public rally on December 11, before he was arrested on December 12, soon after reaching Jorhat.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the BJP’s land patta distribution programme here in February, his first visit in the run-up to the elections, in a bid, say political experts, to woo indigenous voters post CAA

While Gogoi was only supposed to contest from Sibsagar, Mariani was decided at the last minute — in fact, just a day before nominations were filed. “One main reason is that this constituency (Lekharukhon Gaon in Selenghaat) is where he was born,” said Bhasco De Saikia, KMSS President, “So lot of locals suggested that he contest from there.”

The other reason is that Mariani has a mixed population — apart from Assamese, there are also Bengalis, Tea Tribes and Muslims. Over the years, the KMSS has worked extensively for the rights of these groups, especially with Gogoi leading Bhoomi Patta Andolans for landless communities, including tea tribes. He also actively rallied behind local people who had to bear the brunt of border dispute between Assam and Nagaland (Mariani is located on the Assam-Nagaland border) and helped people trapped in micro-finance debts.