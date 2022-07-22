You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed budget carrier Akasa Air Friday announced it would launch its maiden commercial flight on August 7. The airline will fly from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kochi with two Boeing 737 Max aircraft to begin with, and is expected to add more routes as it inducts more capacity.

Which routes will Akasa Air fly?

In the inaugural phase of its network development, Akasa Air will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7. Following this, from August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi.

All flights are open for sale with immediate effect.

What are Akasa Air’s offerings?

Akasa Air has positioned itself as a low-cost airline, and in the launch phase is competing with existing airlines on low fares. The carrier’s fares on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route are lesser by around Rs 500 to Rs 600, compared to the lowest fares by other airlines on the same dates.

The airline has also unveiled a menu for onboard meals and snacks that will be available for pre-booking and onboard purchase.

What are Akasa Air’s future plans?

Earlier this month, Akasa Air received the air operator’s certificate (AOC) from the DGCA, which enabled it to launch commercial operations. The airline has ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max planes, and expects to induct 18 aircraft this year.

Akasa Air also plans to launch its international service in the second half of calendar year 2023.

“MAX has got a pretty good range for international. It can do East Africa, Middle East, South East Asia, Singapore, and Indonesia easily without any payload restrictions,” Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube had told reporters last month. As per Indian laws, an airline should have 20 aircraft before it can start flying international.

What is the industry’s competitive intensity?

Akasa Air is entering a market that is dominated by budget airline IndiGo with more than half the domestic market share, with the battle among other airlines essentially being for the number two spot. Alongside Akasa Air’s entry, the industry is witnessing an upheaval with Air India getting privatised, SpiceJet’s financial woes, and IndiGo facing protest leaves from several of its employee classes.