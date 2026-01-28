Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said about gaps in civil aviation safety framework

Months before the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday (January 28) in Baramati, a Parliamentary Standing Committee had warned of serious gaps in India’s civil aviation safety framework — specifically highlighting risks linked to the fast-growing private and charter aircraft segment. The committee report, chaired by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and tabled in Parliament in August last year, cautioned that aviation expansion was outpacing oversight capacity and that parts of the non-scheduled sector required tighter scrutiny.

The panel drew a clear distinction between the highly standardised systems followed by scheduled commercial airlines and the uneven compliance environment in private flying. It observed that while corporate jets and charter services have expanded rapidly, “safety oversight mechanisms have not expanded at the same pace as traffic growth,” creating vulnerabilities in supervision and enforcement.

Private, charter aircraft under scanner

Focusing on non-scheduled operators, the committee expressed concern over maintenance standards, documentation discipline and operational control structures. It noted that some charter operators function with lean technical and safety teams, which can affect maintenance scheduling and monitoring. The report stressed the need for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intensify surveillance in this segment through surprise inspections and stricter audit cycles.

It also underlined that smaller operators may not have the layered operational control centres that airlines use to support cockpit decision-making, particularly in adverse weather or during diversions. The committee called for mandatory and fully functional Safety Management Systems (SMS) across all private operators, saying safety processes in the charter segment must be “on par” with those followed by scheduled carriers.

Flight planning and weather assessment practices in private operations were flagged as areas needing closer regulatory attention. The panel emphasised that risk evaluation before departure, alternate planning and real-time operational oversight must not be diluted simply because the flight is non-scheduled.

Regulator under strain

Beyond the private segment, the committee painted a broader picture of systemic stress. It said the DGCA remains “overburdened” and often works in a reactive mode due to manpower shortages and expanding responsibilities. The panel recommended strengthening technical staffing, improving training, and using data-driven risk assessment tools for predictive oversight rather than post-incident action.

The report said that rapid fleet growth, new airports and higher aircraft movements demand parallel strengthening of safety surveillance. Without that, the margin for error narrows.

ATC capacity and fatigue risks

Air Traffic Control (ATC) infrastructure and manpower also came in for pointed scrutiny. The committee described ATC as the “backbone of aviation safety” and warned that controllers at busy airports are handling dense traffic loads without proportionate increases in staffing. Fatigue and workload stress, especially during peak hours or poor weather, were cited as factors that can heighten the risk of human error.

The panel called for accelerated recruitment of controllers, improved rostering to prevent fatigue, and faster modernisation of communication, navigation and surveillance systems. It also highlighted the need for system redundancy and smoother civil-defence airspace coordination.

Learning from past crashes

Referring to previous accidents, the committee said investigation findings repeatedly point to human factors, training quality and decision-making under pressure. It stressed that safety recommendations from probe reports must be tracked to ensure implementation rather than remaining on paper. A centralised monitoring mechanism for compliance with safety advisories was suggested.

The report also noted that infrastructure at smaller airports must keep pace with the surge in operations under regional connectivity schemes. Runway safety areas, navigational aids and emergency response capabilities, it said, require upgrading alongside traffic growth.

A warning on growth vs safety

Overall, the Sanjay Jha-led panel warned that India’s status as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets must be matched with “equal, if not greater, emphasis on safety”. It underscored that growth without parallel strengthening of oversight, ATC systems and operator discipline — especially in private aviation — increases systemic risk.