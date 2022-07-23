scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Explained: Why DGCA amended rules for boarding specially abled people on aircraft

Now, airlines cannot deny boarding to “any person on the basis of disability” without a medical opinion. What is the new regulation, and why has it been introduced? What were the old rules?

Written by Pranav Mukul , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2022 2:04:22 pm
DGCA's new rule has been enforced in the aftermath of an incident with IndiGo. (File Photo)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Friday amended its rules on carriage of disabled passengers to say that airlines cannot deny boarding to specially abled people without seeking the medical opinion of a doctor at the airport on a passenger’s fitness to fly.

What does the new DGCA regulation say?

The DGCA said it has amended its regulations to improve accessibility of boarding and flying for the specially abled.

In its new Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), the DGCA has said that if an airline decides to deny boarding after getting medical opinion, it will have to immediately inform the passenger in writing and mention the reasons.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...

The clause added to the CAR on “carriage by air – persons with disability and/or persons with reduced mobility” states: “Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability. However, in case an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor, who shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take the appropriate call”.

Also in Explained |You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings

What were the old rules?

According to the earlier rules, airlines could deny boarding to any person on the basis of disability if it opined that “transportation of such persons would or might be inimical to the safety of flight”. The airlines, however, were bound to specify in writing the basis of such refusal.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Why were the rules amended?

Friday’s move, which was originally proposed on June 3, was made in the aftermath of an incident at Ranchi airport in May, when low-cost airline IndiGo disallowed a specially abled child from boarding its Hyderabad-bound flight citing potential threat to air safety.

Following the IndiGo incident, the aviation safety regulator had conducted an investigation and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline. At the time of penalising IndiGo, the DGCA had noted that the airline’s ground staff could have avoided the situation with a “more compassionate handling”, and ended up “exacerbating” the situation.

Notably, IndiGo, which stood by its ground staff’s decision to deny boarding saying it was done in the interest of flight safety, later said it planned to conduct an internal case study on how to better serve passengers with disabilities, especially when they are feeling distressed.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades
Know Your City

A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement