Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Quixplained: The features of Air India One, that will fly the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister

The new aircraft will have the call sign ‘Air India One’. So, what's special about it? What are its features? Take a look

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 1:03:37 pm
air india one, air india one features, air india one boeing aircraft, air india one interiors, what is air india one, Indian expressAir India One will be used to fly the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister abroad.

Air India has received the first of two Boeing 777 aircraft, which will fly the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister on international state visits. Currently, the three premiers travel on Air India’s Boeing 747 planes, which have served for nearly 25 years. The new aircraft will have the call sign ‘Air India One’.

So, what’s special about the new aircraft? What are its features? Take a look:

air india one, air india one features, air india one boeing aircraft, air india one interiors, what is air india one, Indian express Air India has received the first of two Boeing 777 aircraft meant to fly the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister on international state visits. air india one, air india one features, air india one boeing aircraft, air india one interiors, what is air india one, Indian express The aircraft is equipped with missile defence systems. air india one, air india one features, air india one boeing aircraft, air india one interiors, what is air india one, Indian express Its features bring Air India One on par with Air Force One, which flies the US President. air india one, air india one features, air india one boeing aircraft, air india one interiors, what is air india one, Indian express What are its other features? air india one, air india one features, air india one boeing aircraft, air india one interiors, what is air india one, Indian express The arrival of these VVIP aircraft means the phasing out of the Boeing 747, which has served for nearly 25 years.

