Quixplained: The features of Air India One, that will fly the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister

Air India has received the first of two Boeing 777 aircraft, which will fly the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister on international state visits. Currently, the three premiers travel on Air India’s Boeing 747 planes, which have served for nearly 25 years. The new aircraft will have the call sign ‘Air India One’.
So, what’s special about the new aircraft? What are its features? Take a look:
