A look at Air India’s fleet versus major Indian and international carriers

India, the world’s fastest growing aviation market, has seen increased competition with a number of domestic and international carriers adding flights and destinations across the country.

Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners that could be worth more than $100 billion at list prices from Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group, Reuters reported over the weekend.

The orders are expected to include as many as 400 narrowbody jets and 100 or more widebodies, potentially including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s.

The fleet expansion plans come days after Tata Group announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.

The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India’s position as the country’s largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after leader IndiGo.

The new planes are expected to help Air India take on IndiGo and win back international traffic from airlines like Emirates.

Here are the fleet sizes of the major Indian airlines and foreign carriers versus Air India’s.

Air India’s combined narrowbody planes vs other domestic carriers

Airline Maker Airbus Boeing Model & No Of Planes Model & No Of Planes

A319 A320 A321 B737 Air India 20 36 14 Vistara 40 6 5 Air India 24 Express AirAsia 28 India IndiGo 175 68 SpiceJet 59 GoFirst 57

Air India’s combined widebodies vs other international carriers

Airline Maker Airbus Boeing Model & No Of Planes Model & No Of Planes

A330 A340 A350 A380 B777 B787 B747 Air India 17 27 Vistara 3 Emirates 118 134 Qatar 14 53 10 61 37 Airways Singapore 61 17 31 15 Airlines Lufthansa 25 34 17 14 27 Saudia 32 33 18 Etihad 5 4 19 39 Oman Air 7 9 Sri Lankan 12 Airways Gulf Air 7