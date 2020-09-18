Dubai suspends Air India Express flights: Why, for how long, and what now?

An Air India flight at Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

State-owned low-cost airline Air India Express has been banned from flying to airports in Dubai for 15 days after the carrier flew a travller who had tested positive for Covid-19 from Jaipur to Dubai on September 4. This is the second time a jurisdiction has suspended flights from India; the Hong Kong government last month suspending Air India from flying to its airport for the same reason.

Till when have Air India flights been suspended to Dubai?

All operations of Air India Express to Dubai airports are temporary suspended, for a duration of 15 days, effective from Friday, September 18, until October 2, 2020.

What does this mean for Air India Express?

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has said that in addition to the suspension of operations, the airline will also be notified to pay all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities for medical services and/or quarantine of the passenger, and the other passengers in the said flight.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

What happens to passengers booked to fly on Air India Express to Dubai in the next 15 days?

Given the ban, the airline has diverted its flights to Dubai scheduled over the next 15 days to Sharjah. “For the resumption of operation to Dubai Airports, you will be requested to submit a detailed corrective action/procedure implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring again, for this authority review and assessment,” the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has said in its notice of suspension.

Don’t miss from Explained | Can eyeglasses shield you against Covid-19?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd