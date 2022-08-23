scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Explained: The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student’s death and agitation that followed

AIIMS students went on strike after one Abhishek Malviya, a first year student of optometry, who was suffering from Covid-19 and swine flu, passed away. But why are hostel facilities not available to optometry students?

At AIIMS on Monday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

After 10 days of agitation by optometry students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and an indefinite hunger strike by six students that began on Monday (August 22), the hospital administration has agreed to their demands of providing hostel accommodation to 48 students of the first and second years of the undergraduate course. Optometry is the branch of medicine involved with the study and rectification of defects and abnormalities in the eye and functions related to vision.

Also Explained |Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

How did the strike begin?

The students went on strike on August 13 after one Abhishek Malviya, a first year student of optometry, who was suffering from Covid-19 and swine flu, passed away. The Optometry Students’ Association began a protest, saying Malviya was not provided with an ambulance since he was not a hostel resident, and complaining that with no hostel facilities students have to live in faraway places.

According to the association and friends of the deceased student, had Malviya been living on the premises, he could have been taken to the hospital in time to be saved. “But he couldn’t get an ambulance, and he was brought to the emergency department on a bike,” Anurag Kumar, a third year student of optometry, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

The striking students had also appealed to people for donations to build the hostel.

Is that the reason the student died?

On August 15, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria met the protesting students and said that Malviya succumbed due to multiple organ failure since he had contracted both Covid-19 and swine flu. He conceded that students had a point about their accommodation.

“He (Malviya) had severe pneumonia, was positive for H1N1 and Covid-19. I’m aware of the issues brought by the students and the policy needs to be changed to accommodate everyone,” Guleria was heard saying to the protesting students.

Advertisement
Best of Explained
Click here for more

But why are hostel facilities not available to optometry students?

There has been a progressive increase in the number of MBBS students at AIIMS since 2019, resulting in a severe shortage of hostels for all students. The problem became more serious in 2020 when seats were increased by 25% to accommodate reservations for the economically weaker sections (EWS). The third and fourth year students got hostel accommodation in 2019, but the first and second years have been denied the facility.

Hospital officials speaking on condition of anonymity said that considering the need to prioritize on-site hostel facilities for students who are required to attend classes/ tutorials/ clinical postings/ duties in the evenings and nights, students of paramedical courses started to be denied hostel accommodation from 2020 onwards.

Advertisement

According to these officials, this was clarified in the prospectus for these courses, and students were informed at the time they applied for admission to AIIMS.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:37:47 pm
Next Story

What is the process after passing NEET UG 2022 exam?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement