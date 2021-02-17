Explained: Why Motera will witness a different ball game compared to Chepauk

The third Test, which will be staged at the refurbished Motera, will be a Day/Night affair, featuring a pink ball. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

An abrasive pitch, spinners holding sway, batsmen having to dig deep to score runs and fast bowlers being mute spectators, barring the odd occasion when a scuffed up SG ball began to aid reverse swing. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, the venue for the first two Tests between India and England, typified how long-form cricket is traditionally played in the sub-continent. Now, as the two teams undertake a 1400km journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad, neither the conditions nor the colour of the ball will be similar.

The third Test, which will be staged at the refurbished Motera, will be a Day/Night affair, featuring a pink ball. So don’t be surprised if you see ample grass cover on the pitch that will help fast bowlers to play a more dominant role than spinners. Batsmen will have to take extra care while negotiating the twilight period since sighting the pink ball becomes tricky.

Since it’s a Day/Night match, will it be a late start?

Yes, it will not be a traditional 9.30am start. This Test is scheduled for a 1.30pm start with a tea interval at 3.30 pm, a supper break at 6.15pm and the final session extending upto 9pm.

How is the pink ball different from the traditional red ball?

Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), the Meerut-based ball manufacturer is the official supplier to the BCCI for international and domestic matches at home. The SG pink ball’s seam is usually hand-stitched with a black thread, while the red ball has white seam. Since they are hand-stitched, the seam is a bit more pronounced compared to the Kookaburra variety and hence does not lose shape that easily. The pink ball also has a generous amount of paint used during manufacturing. “This is typically done to brighten the colour to improve visibility under floodlights. The extra lacquer is used to aid swing and protect it from wear and tear,” Paras Anand, SG marketing director, told the Indian Express.

Have players expressed concerns over the SG pink ball?

Some players have said that sighting the SG pink ball under lights was an issue. Cheteshwar Pujara, after the Eden Gardens Test against Bangladesh conceded that batsmen have to try harder to adjust to the colour of the ball. “You have to concentrate a little extra and spend a little bit more time at the crease to get used to it. When it comes to the red ball, visibility isn’t an issue at all during the day,” Pujara told the Indian Express. “But with a pink ball under lights, when you walk in to bat during the second or the third session, visibility can be a bit of a problem as you are sitting in the dressing room and suddenly you are walking in under lights.”

Another obvious concern voiced by fast bowlers is that the pink ball does not aid reverse swing. Since the SG ball doesn’t get scuffed up easily due to the extra lacquer, it hampers reverse swing, a major weapon for pacers in sub-continent conditions.

What will be the nature of the pitch?

It’s too early to predict. Since it will be played with a pink ball, expect ample grass cover. Adelaide Oval, which has traditionally been hosting Day/Night Tests since 2015, keeps as much 11m grass. Eden Gardens, which hosted India’s first-ever pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019 had upto 6mm live grass on the strip. Curators leave the extra grass cover on the track and outfield so that the ball retains the shine and doesn’t get scuffed up easily.

This means fast bowlers will relish bowling with the pink ball.

Precisely. In the previous pink ball duel in Kolkata, Indian pacers — Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav accounted for 19 of the 20 Bangladesh wickets. Such was their dominance that the two Indian spinners — R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowled only seven overs between themselves.

But dew can be a deterrent right?

In February, dew is a factor in Ahmedabad. In such a scenario, the wet ball will become heavy and won’t assist swing and seam movement for pacers. Spinners will also find it difficult to grip the ball.

Will the twilight period pose a challenge for batsmen?

Before every Day/Night Test, discussion generally veers towards batting in the twilight — the first hour’s play in the third session when artificial light sets it. This is the period that batsmen dread and pacers relish since the pink ball begins to hoop around and they get that extra bit of swing and zip from the surface.