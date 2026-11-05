The Centre on Wednesday (November 4) greenlit a path for all Agniveers undergoing training in the three services to join the armed forces as regular soldiers. This marks a major overhaul of the scheme, as it would mean all Agniveers will now have an opportunity to join the three branches of the armed forces — the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) — as regular soldiers.

This comes just around the time the first batches of Agniveers were to complete their four-year tenure starting this month.

Agniveers refer to individuals selected under the Agnipath scheme, wherein candidates between the age of 17 years 6 months and 21 years meeting certain eligibility criteria can apply to seek recruitment in the Indian armed forces for a four-year period.

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So, does the revamp mean that the armed forces are returning to regular recruitment of soldiers as was carried out in the pre-Covid years? If not, how is the overhauled scheme different from regular recruitment of troops? We explain.

What is the overhauled Agnipath scheme?

In the first step of the scheme that the Union Cabinet cleared on Wednesday, 25% of Agniveers will be selected on merit for absorption into the services after completing their four-year tenure. This was also part of the original scheme that came in 2022.

The remaining 75%, who would otherwise exit the services with a contributory scheme package (called Seva Nidhi), will now be offered an additional two-year engagement, after which they can join the armed forces as regular soldiers, provided they are willing and meet the military’s objective selection criteria.

This means 100% of the Agniveers joining the armed forces will get an opportunity to get absorbed into the services as permanent soldiers.

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Also read | Armed Forces to assess higher Agniveer retention after first batches exit

Those serving the extended two-year period will get enhanced pay as well as an enhanced contributory Seva Nidhi package if they choose not to join the armed forces after two years. They will, however, no longer have opportunities to join paramilitary forces, public sector undertakings, or other state government jobs on reservation.

Under the Seva Nidhi package, a compulsory retirement and transition fund under the Agnipath scheme, 30% of an Agniveer’s salary is deducted and deposited into the Agniveer Corpus Fund every month — a contribution that is matched by the government of India. After completing their four-year tenure, the Agniveer receives a one-time lump sum amount of approximately ₹11.71 lakh (including interest), which is exempt from income tax. Agniveers, however, don’t receive any monthly pension or gratuity benefits after their service ends.

How many Agniveers will it immediately affect?

Over three lakh Agniveers are undergoing training at various stages in the three services.

This includes around 2.8 lakh Agniveers in the Army, of whom around 19,000 will complete their initial tenure in four years. Around 2,500 Agniveers will complete their four-year tenure in the Navy this month, and another 2,900 will complete their training as part of the first IAF batch next month.

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If 100% of Agniveers join as regular soldiers, does it mean the armed forces are returning to regular recruitment?

No. Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani, while briefing the media, emphasised that the Agnipath scheme will continue, albeit with the new changes introduced.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani during a press briefing, in New Delhi on November 4, 2026. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani during a press briefing, in New Delhi on November 4, 2026. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

So, even if 100% Agniveers are eventually absorbed into the services as regular soldiers, only 25% will first be selected to join the forces as regular soldiers after the initial four-year tenure on a merit basis, as part of the original Agnipath scheme.

Thereafter, the rest will be given the opportunity to join the forces as regular soldiers after serving a total tenure of six years under the revamped Agnipath scheme. In terms of seniority, those who join after serving the two-year extension will be placed immediately after their own batchmates who joined the regular cadre after four years.

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How does it differ from regular recruitment carried out in pre-Covid years?

Under the regular recruitment scheme, which remained in place until the Covid-19 pandemic, personnel joined the armed forces as permanent soldiers from their first day of service, making them eligible for the associated benefits and pension.

A soldier could leave the forces only through voluntary retirement or after being court-martialled for an offence.

Also in Explained | Behind Agniveer retention move: More experienced manpower, training on new platforms

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers can choose to leave the forces and pursue a new career, or continue serving if they aspire to a permanent career in the armed forces. Those who accept the two-year extension will have another opportunity to choose whether to leave or continue serving when that period ends.

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The Agniveers will thus have the option to choose their career path at two different levels, while always having the option to join the forces as regular soldiers, provided they meet the selection criteria. They will also have the backing of the Seva Nidhi contributory scheme if they choose to pursue a different career path after four or six years.

How does 100% absorption of Agniveers benefit the military?

If 100% of Agniveers opt to join the services as regular soldiers, it may not save the government any money on pensions. It might, however, reduce the shortage of personnel in the forces on a much faster timeline, which resulted from no recruitment and regular retirements during the Covid-19 years. This is particularly crucial in post-Galwan and post-Operation Sindoor security situations.

Military officials also maintained that the scheme will foster a competitive spirit among Agniveers and reduce complacency as they strive to be among the top 25% selected. They said the multiple layers of selection will also bring quality people into the forces.

According to Gen Subramani, the scheme will give the military a pool of experienced soldiers while maintaining a youthful profile in the armed forces, with 25% young Agniveers joining the forces at the first level.

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Those leaving the services to pursue other career options will gain valuable skills and training during their years in the military.