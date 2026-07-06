Behind Agniveer retention move: More experienced manpower, training on new platforms

The key reason why the Armed Forces are seeking an increase in the percentage of Agniveers who can be retained after completion of their four-year tenure is the need for a bigger pool of experienced troops in the services, particularly in the event of a conflict.
This, people familiar with the matter told The Indian Express, was among the lessons learnt from Operation Sindoor last year.
While the Agniveers performed extremely well in operations, there were instances when experience gained across various field tenures and multiple training exercises came in handy, in terms of faster and more effective reactions in operational situations.
With a constant number of soldiers retiring every year, a lower retention of Agniveers might lead to a shortfall of manpower in the forces in the immediate future, although officials have maintained that the issue will be resolved in a few years.
Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme began their training in early 2023. The initial batches of Agniveers will complete their four-year tenure with the services later this year.
Before that, the Armed Forces are seeking an increase in the percentage of Agniveers who can be retained in the services after completing their four-year tenure, even as the defence forces have emphasised that the overall percentage agreed upon remains 25 per cent for each service at present.
Sources said significant procurement of new technologies, modern platforms, and equipment following Operation Sindoor has created a growing need for extended specialised training on these systems. To ensure that soldiers gain sufficient experience, it may be necessary for them to train on these systems for longer durations.
This will be particularly relevant for the sailors in the Navy and certain airmen and soldiers, who are trained to handle highly technical equipment and weapon systems.
Retaining a greater percentage of Agniveers will balance the need for keeping a younger profile for the manpower across the three services, while also having adequately experienced personnel in the Armed Forces, sources said.
There are other factors as well. Longer tenures as soldiers, particularly in the initial years in the forces, are considered to build better camaraderie between colleagues when they go through hardships and difficult tenures together.
Former Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, in an interview with The Indian Express last month, said the Agnipath scheme should be seen as a major manpower reform aimed at making the Army younger, more energetic, disciplined and future-ready, and that the Agniveers are making a positive contribution to the Indian Army.
He also said that the scheme is an evolutionary process and the full cycle of the first batch is yet to be completed, and, therefore, any decision on tweaks or refinements to the scheme will be based on time, experience, operational feedback and institutional assessment.