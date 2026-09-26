First Agniveer batch set to return: How Uttarakhand is trying to help them find jobs

In Uttarakhand, where military service is common among families, the question of what happens to Agniveers after their four-year tenure is a vital one.

It is learnt that the first Navy and Air Force Agniveers are due to complete their service in November 2026, while the first sizeable Army batches from Uttarakhand are expected to complete their tenure in December 2026 and January 2027.

The state is now setting up a mechanism to help those leaving the armed forces find employment. The Agniveer Cell, announced on July 17, is meant to map skills, identify vacancies, provide additional training and create links with employers. Here is how it is proposed to work.

What is Uttarakhand’s Agniveer Cell?

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The Agniveer Cell is a dedicated state-level mechanism for Agniveers completing their four-year military engagement and returning to Uttarakhand.

The cell’s broad mandate covers employment, self-employment, skill development, rehabilitation and access to government schemes. The intention is to create a single institutional point through which an Agniveer can find out what opportunities are available to them, rather than having to independently approach government departments, recruitment agencies or private employers.

The cell estimates that around 1,200 Uttarakhand Agniveers will return in the first two Army batches, The Indian Express has learnt.

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), chairman of the state’s Ex-Servicemen Welfare Advisory Council who is also currently heading the cell, has described the mechanism as a bridge between three sets of stakeholders: the Agniveers leaving the Army, institutions that have jobs to offer, and the cell that will connect the two.

Why is such a cell needed?

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Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers serve for four years. At the end of that period, up to 25% per cent of personnel from a batch can be selected for continued service in the regular cadre, while the remainder leave the armed forces. Those who leave after four years are entitled to a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ payout (a tax-free Rs 11.71 lakh, with interest) and a skill certificate.

Also Read | The benefits that Agniveers get, compared with those of regular soldiers

The Union government envisaged their military training, skills and experience being used in civilian life. But while a person trained in logistics, communications, vehicle maintenance, security, engineering support or other military trades may possess substantial practical experience, a private company or civilian recruitment system may not automatically know how that experience maps onto its own job descriptions.

What is the biggest challenge before the cell?

The first Army batch from Uttarakhand is due to return in December 2026, with another batch following in January 2027. Delays in arranging employment could increase dissatisfaction among returning Agniveers and make them more likely to accept whatever employment becomes available rather than wait for the state-supported process.

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The second challenge is scale. A database is useful only if the vacancy database is equally active. The cell will have to continuously know which departments, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), public sector units (PSUs) and private employers are recruiting, what their eligibility criteria are and what additional skills they require. That matching function is explicitly built into the proposal.

How will the cell know which job is suitable for which Agniveer?

The proposal envisages a consolidated database of Uttarakhand-domiciled Agniveers containing information such as educational qualification, the Armed Force and unit in which they served, date of recruitment and completion of service, technical and vocational skills, post-service employment status, whether they require rehabilitation or employment assistance, and interest in entrepreneurship or self-employment.

The idea is that vacancies will also be mapped against their qualifications, the qualifications required by employers, the pay offered and other conditions.

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What happens if an Agniveer does not have the exact skills required for a civilian job?

The cell aims to provide for skills-gap analysis and bridge training. It proposes job-specific and vocational training depending on the vacancies being created in different departments in the state.

If, for instance, an organisation requires a particular certification or skill that an Agniveer does not possess, the cell is expected to identify and arrange the relevant short course or refresher training.

Where does Uttarakhand’s existing reservation for Agniveers fit into this?

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The cell is being created on top of an existing employment framework.

Uttarakhand notified rules in September 2025 providing 10% horizontal reservation for demobilised Agniveers in direct recruitment to specified uniformed Group-C posts. These include police, fire, prisons, forest, excise and Secretariat security posts, among others.

So, the cell and the reservation serve different functions.

The reservation is an eligibility/employment provision within specified recruitments. The cell, meanwhile, is intended to help an Agniveer navigate the larger employment ecosystem — including government jobs, CAPFs, PSUs, private companies, training and self-employment.

The cell is supposed to identify government schemes available to former Agniveers, help them understand financing and banking procedures, and streamline the process for those wanting to establish their own businesses.

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The original proposal of the cell also envisages linking Agniveers with government schemes and assistance for self-employment.