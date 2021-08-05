Adam Ondra and the ‘circus’ of three formats: Why the greatest sports climber is an underdog for a medal

Adam Ondra, of the Czech Republic, participates during the speed qualification portion of the men's sport climbing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Tsuyoshi Ueda/Pool Photo via AP)

He is widely considered to be the greatest sports climber in the world, but Adam Ondra of Czech Republic will be an absolute underdog for the inaugural sport climbing event on Thursday.

While most events at the Olympics are hyper-specific and require a particular set of skills, the inaugural sport climbing competition is being contested under a controversial format. The medals will go to athletes who fare well in a hybrid of speed, bouldering and lead climbing; three disciplines vastly different with their own separate world championships. Think of a cricket team playing T20s, ODIs and Tests for a world title and not allowed to change the eleven.

And Ondra, a proponent of lead and bouldering with limited experience of speed climbing, is a topper expected to ace the exam without knowing one third of the syllabus.

Why is Adam Ondra considered the greatest climber?

A trailblazer in climbing, Ondra is compared to Olympic gold medallists pole vaulter Sergei Bubka and sprinter Usain Bolt. Climbing Magazine, the bible of the sport, described Ondra in action: “…it’s easy to see a level of mastery that only two or three people on the planet possess, like watching Michael Jordan play basketball or Einstein do math.”

The 28-year-old has attempted more of the world’s most difficult climbs than anyone and has won four world championships and finished in the top three seven other times.

Born in 1993 to recreational rock climbers, Ondra’s childhood was spent scaling rugged cliffs outside hometown Brno, and the walls and ceilings in his house. At 8, he climbed his first 7b+ and at 13 his first 9th — difficulty ratings achieved only by elite climbers with significant experience and strength. He has conquered three of the four toughest sports routes in the world, including 45m long curving Norwegian cave walls and 50m high Spanish limestone cliffs.

In indoor competition climbing, Ondra had won World Cup season titles in both lead and bouldering by the age of 17.

What are the three disciplines of Olympic sport climbing?

Under the umbrella of ‘sport climbing’, athletes are competing in lead climbing, bouldering and speed climbing. There’s only one set of medals each for the men and women, with 20 participants competing on each side.

Lead is the classic, methodical discipline in which athletes get one try to climb a 15-metre high wall in six minutes, clipping their rope to carabiners and plan the move ahead. Whoever gets closest to the top gets the most points. The discipline is the closest to outdoor climbing and the competitors get six minutes to study the wall and plan their route — Ondra memorises up to 40 moves in the prep time.

Bouldering is an acrobatic scramble up overhanging, lower 4.5m walls without a rope. The routes, known as ‘problems’, are first mapped out mentally before beginning the climb. The climbers get five minutes to study, plan and solve a problem and points are awarded according to the number of obstacles climbed in 4 minutes.

Speed climbing is simply an all-out vertical sprint to the top of a 50ft wall. Top male and female climbers usually record a timing of 6 and 7-8 seconds, respectively.

How did Ondra do in the qualification?

An athlete’s final score depends on the position in each discipline. The three positions are multiplied and the lowest score is the winner.

The qualification on Wednesday began with speed climbing, Ondra’s least favourite discipline. He finished 18th out of 20 participants, with a best time of 7.46. He finished 3rd in bouldering and fourth in lead. The final score thus was 216 (18x3x4) and he finished fifth among the eight who qualified for the final.

Why have climbers criticised the format?

Two-time bouldering world champion Shauna Coxsey summed up the format best.

“It’s a bit like asking Usain Bolt to run a marathon and then do the hurdles,” Coxsey told Olympics.com in an interview. “No one has really transitioned before. No boulderer has transitioned to speed and lead, and no speed climber has done it to bouldering and lead.”

“You have to tap into different skills for each discipline,” Cécile Avezou, coach of the French lead climbing team, told FRANCE 24. “For the speed event it’s about explosive power. For bouldering, it’s strength, imagination and creativity. Lead climbing requires a more sustained effort, so it involves adaptation, information gathering and control.”

Fascinatingly, if the International Olympic Committee had its way, there would only be speed climbing at the Games. The vertical sprint to the top originated as a ratings booster for television. The International Federation of Sport Climbing, however, pushed back since speed climbing is the firm odd discipline out. Unlike lead and bouldering, speed climbing has a standardised route of identical 20 holds.

Ondra has likened the format to a “circus” and said, “I think speed climbing is kind of an artificial discipline, climbers compete on the same holds and train on the same holds, which doesn’t have much in common with the climbing philosophy, in my opinion. Anything would be better than this combination.”

What are his medal chances on Thursday?

The four climbers ahead of Ondra finished with the combined scores of 33, 56, 60 and 84. Ondra, the slowest in the field, is expected to finish 8th in speed climbing, which puts tremendous pressure on him to finish top in the top two of the other disciplines for a low multiplied score overall.

Whatever happens on Thursday, the outrage over the format hasn’t gone unnoticed. Last December, the IOC announced that sport climbing at Paris 2024 will be expanded to four medal events, featuring combined boulder and lead and a separate speed event.

Ondra, however, hopes for three separate events in the future.

“I really, really hope that in the future, there will be three sets of medals for three single disciplines,” he told The Indian Express. “Because I think what you should display at the Olympics should be the best climbers doing their thing on the very, very best level. And that’s what the three single disciplines will provide.”