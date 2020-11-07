Explained: Active cases keep falling in country, but Delhi a concern

Patients at CWG village COVID-19 care centre near Akshardham in New Delhi. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

It’s been 34 days now that daily recoveries have been outnumbering new infections detected, the strongest sign that the coronavirus epidemic in India is on the decline. During this time, active cases have almost halved, daily new cases have dropped to less than half the peak reached in September, and the growth rate has come down to just about 0.5% per day.

The main drivers for this rather unexpected turnaround are still not clear, especially since it has come in the midst of the festival season, Bihar elections, and a resumption in general activities. That is also the reason why health authorities and experts have been cautioning against lowering one’s guard. The festival season is not yet over, and deterioration in air quality in the winter is likely to be an added complication because it could worsen respiratory conditions among infected people.

But the biggest warning is the current situation in Delhi where the cases have been at historic highs. Delhi has had multiple phases of sustained growth and decline, with very clear peaks, each higher than the previous one. For the last three days, the city has been recording almost 7,000 cases a day. No other city has ever detected more than 6,000 cases a day.

Delhi’s current growth rate is only marginally lower than that of Kerala, which offers another example of the perils of premature declaration of victory over the epidemic. For over two weeks now, Kerala has been contributing the highest number of cases in the country, although it has as much to do with the Kerala’s own numbers as a dramatic decline in new cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state. In these last two weeks, Kerala has added almost one lakh new cases, while Maharashtra has detected less than 80,000. Delhi has found more than 72,000 new cases during this time.

Apart from Delhi and Kerala, there only two states with caseloads of more than a lakh, West Bengal and Haryana, that have a growth rate of more than 1% a day.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has overtaken Andhra Pradesh to become the state with the second-highest caseload in the country, after Maharashtra. Karnataka has so far seen over 8.35 lakh people getting infected, while Andhra Pradesh has had 8.33 lakh.

