Explained: Why it is unlikely Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray discovered hydroxychloroquine

Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): In the last week of March, many social media posts claimed Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, a chemist and philanthropist from undivided Bengal, was the “man behind hydroxychloroquine”, a pharmaceutical drug being touted as the treatment for COVID-19

But while Ray has made immense contributions to the field of chemistry and chemical science, he did not discover and manufacture hydroxychloroquine. Research shows that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were first synthesised in the mid-1940s. Ray died in Calcutta in June 1944 and medical historians say that it is unlikely that Ray would have discovered and manufactured the drugs.

“We are needlessly attributing the origin of the drug to Ray and Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals,” said Sudip Bhattacharya, author of ‘Unseen Enemy: The English, Disease and Medicine in Colonial Bengal, 1617-1847’, told IndianExpress.com.

The development of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can be traced to the Second World War where troops from both the Allied and the Axis powers were fighting in the South Pacific, said Bhattacharya. A combination of the tropical climate and unsanitary conditions led to soldiers from both camps getting inflicted with a host of diseases, of which the most challenging was malaria. In Southeast Asia and South Asia, the bark of the cinchona plant has historically been used to derive quinine and alkaloids, known to be an effective treatment for malaria. When these foreign troops learned of the use of the medicinal plant, the demand for it increased among soldiers stationed in the region.

By the late 19th century, cinchona plantations had been established and thrived in the Indian subcontinent, including in Ceylon and the Dutch East Indies. At the height of their control over what is now Indonesia, the Dutch managed approximately 95 per cent of the production of quinine. In 1942, however, when the Dutch East Indies came under Japanese control, the Allies found their access to essential supplies of quinine cut off in the midst of the war.

Facing a shortage of quinine, the US turned its attention to South America where cinchona is a native plant. The US started a three-year-long exploitative mission called the ‘Cinchona Missions’, between 1942-45, where tonnes of cinchona bark were transported from inaccessible forests of Colombia and Ecuador, using indigenous labour, to airports and seaports for transport to the US for testing and experimentation. The US further engaged in coerced acquisitions of plantations in Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and El Salvador, where the climate and soil were appropriate for the large-scale production of cinchona that the US and Allied forces had desperately needed.

Brig. Gen. James S. Simmons and Col. Arthur Frischer seen inspecting cinchona seedlings in November 1943, being grown in a hot-house near Washington D.C. The seedlings were later shipped to US-controlled plantations in South America for the production of quinine to treat soldiers afflicted with malaria during WWII. (US Army photograph/The Herb Museum, Canada) Brig. Gen. James S. Simmons and Col. Arthur Frischer seen inspecting cinchona seedlings in November 1943, being grown in a hot-house near Washington D.C. The seedlings were later shipped to US-controlled plantations in South America for the production of quinine to treat soldiers afflicted with malaria during WWII. (US Army photograph/The Herb Museum, Canada)

By 1944, US chemists had successfully managed to synthesise quinine, rendering the cinchona plantations in South America useless. In 1945, the Axis fell and the US once again gained access to cinchona plantations of Indonesia. The lengths to which the US went to procure additional supplies of quinine attest to its importance as an anti-malarial during the Second World War.

Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, the 119-year-old public-sector undertaking company in Calcutta, founded by Ray in 1901, recently obtained a licence from the Drugs Controller General of India to manufacture hydroxychloroquine. It is the only public-sector unit in eastern India that produces anti-malarial drugs.

Following the spread of COVID-19, Rajiva Sinha, West Bengal Chief Secretary said the state government had also been actively considering restarting operations at its cinchona plantations in the hills of Darjeeling, despite the more widespread use of the synthetic drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

Despite a lack of research on their effectiveness in treating COVID-19, people around the world are rushing to stock up on the drugs. The Washington Post reported that following the spread of unsubstantiated claims that these drugs could treat COVID-19, fuelled by US president Donald Trump’s statements in official briefings, some doctors in the US were prescribing them as preventive measures against coronavirus as well. “What do you have to lose? I’ll say it again: What do you have to lose? Take it. I really think they should take it,” said Trump referring to the drugs during a White House press briefing on April 4.

These unsubstantiated claims by Trump has been dismissed by medical health professionals who say that while this anti-malarial drug, along with chloroquine, has been used by doctors around the world to treat coronavirus patients because its use appeared to alleviate some clinical symptoms of the illness, there isn’t enough research available to prove the effectiveness of the drugs in treating patients with COVID-19. Preliminary trials had only suggested that the use of these drugs to treat COVID-19 patients had resulted in lowering the severity of the infections and had aided in faster recoveries. In India, towards end of March, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an advisory recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine in asymptomatic healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and also allowed doctors to prescribe it for household contacts of confirmed patients.

