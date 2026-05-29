With another AC blast in Delhi amid soaring temperatures, here’s what to know about preventing fires

Retired IAS officer and the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Dhanendra Kumar, 80, died in a fire after a suspected air conditioner (AC) blast at his home in Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Thursday (May 28).

The incident is the latest in a series of AC-related fire accidents reported in the National Capital Region this summer. Just this week, a split AC reportedly exploded and triggered a fire on the 15th floor of a residential tower in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram.

And, earlier this month, nine people were killed in a blaze at a residential complex in East Delhi’s Shahdara, where initial reports also pointed to an AC blast as a possible trigger.

The incidents call attention to a disturbing pattern increasingly unfolding in Indian cities every summer. With higher average temperatures year-on-year and rising nationwide AC sales, the likelihood of such incidents increases. Some simple practices, however, can also help ensure safety.

How do ACs catch fire?

During the summer, continuously running electrical appliances can lead to overheating, also due to the high average atmospheric temperature. Another major reason is short-circuiting, which occurs when the flow of electric current in a circuit takes an unintended path.

This is not always dangerous, but when a large amount of current is flowing, it can, in turn, generate a great amount of heat. This can melt wires and lead to a fire.

Generally, MCBs (Miniature Circuit Breakers) are installed to trip the circuit as soon as an overload is detected. According to the Schneider Electric website, “MCBs are equipped with a bimetallic strip that is sensitive to heat. If there are high amounts of current flowing through the circuit, it warms up the bimetallic circuit in the MCB which bends and deflects from its original state. This deflection causes the MCB to “trigger” and release a mechanical latch. This latch disconnects the circuit and disrupts the electrical flow from reaching the connected device.”

Story continues below this ad

Later, a switch can be turned on to resume the normal flow of electricity. Often, an MCB fault leads to this mechanism failing, resulting in fires.

The Delhi government’s Department of Fire Services states that “About 60% fires are of electric origin on account of electric short circuit, overheating, overloading, use or non standard appliances.”

Is an inverter AC safer than a non-inverter AC?

In an AC, a compressor (the external box unit with a fan in split ACs) performs a crucial function. It is responsible for circulating a substance called refrigerant gas through the unit, which helps in the expulsion of warm indoor air.

A non-inverter AC uses a fixed-speed compressor that runs at full speed until the room reaches the target temperature, then shuts off completely. When the temperature rises, it turns back on at full speed.

Story continues below this ad

During extreme heat and prolonged use, this creates higher electrical and mechanical stress, which can overheat components such as the compressor, capacitor or wiring. If the unit is old, poorly maintained, or exposed to voltage fluctuations, it can lead to short circuits and fires — often referred to as “AC blasts”.

On the other hand, an inverter AC regulates the compressor speed gradually instead of constantly switching on and off. While this variability reduces stress in the system, it’s not foolproof. Fires can still occur due to overheating of electronic circuit boards, faulty wiring, refrigerant leakage, poor installation, voltage fluctuations or lack of maintenance.

How do I know if my AC is posing a safety risk?

According to Haier, some common signs of a potential blast include unusual noises from the unit, frequent cycling on and off, inconsistent cooling of the room, and burning smells/smoke. Professional repair services should be called in to fix these issues.

What are some precautions for preventing AC fires?

In the case of split ACs, both the inside and outside units are potential fire hazards. Usually, the inside unit comprises the evaporator (which removes the heat from the air), the blower and the filter nets. The outside unit includes the compressor.

Story continues below this ad

Here are some do’s and don’ts to ensure your AC is in good health:

*LG’s manual for ACs says that both indoor/outdoor wiring connections must be secured tightly, and the cable should be routed properly so that there is no force pulling the cable from the connection terminals. Weak connections can cause heat generation or fire.

*Users must ensure that the circuit breaker and fuse are in good condition.

*If your locality witnesses frequent electricity fluctuations, consider installing a stabiliser, which can protect your appliance by supplying constant current to it. Although, inverter ACs generally do not require this addition.

Story continues below this ad

*Any modifications or installations in the setup should be done with the help of authorised repair centres. Regular maintenance is recommended. Haier also recommends regularly cleaning the dust that settles on air filters, since it can hinder air flow and put pressure on the system.

*Ideally, the temperature must be set between 24 and 26 degree Celsisus. A very low setting can stress the system.

*The indoor unit should not come in contact with water.

*Do not place objects in direct proximity to the outside unit. Letting dry leaves and other debris accumulate around the unit can be dangerous. Leaves could also attract small animals that can enter the unit.

Story continues below this ad

*Do not run the appliance continuously, or frequently switch it on and off. The main power switch must be turned off if it is not used for a long time.