A vision for women’s empowerment: the story of Ela Bhatt’s SEWA

SEWA, the Self Employed Women’s Association set up by Ela Bhatt in 1972, has achieved something that no company, conglomerate, or perhaps even government has achieved in India — the creation of a truly effective employment support programme for women who are among the country’s poorest and most marginalised.

Over 50 years, SEWA has built over four dozen institutions for the poor and by the poor, and to empower poor women workers — founded on the principle that “the poor don’t need charity, they need an enabling mechanism to strive and come out of the vicious circle of poverty and vulnerability”.

SEWA, the Self Employed Women’s Association set up by Ela Bhatt in 1972. SEWA, the Self Employed Women’s Association set up by Ela Bhatt in 1972.

SEWA, as Bhatt always said, is a trade union of women who “did not need to come together against anyone, they just needed to come together for themselves”. And by this act of coming together, these women gave themselves a voice.

Idea born of struggle

Bhatt, who passed away in Ahmedabad earlier this week, belonged to a family of freedom fighters. Her ideology was shaped by the freedom movement, her training as a lawyer, through her association with the Textile Labour Association, and experience of life in the slums through her late husband Ramesh, an economist. Ahmedabad, where she was born, and Surat, where she went to school — cities that were powered by the textile industry — partly charted her course.

Also Read | Ela Bhatt: A gentle revolutionary who changed millions of lives

The closure of two major textile mills in Ahmedabad in 1968 gave Bhatt her first insight into the extent of women’s involvement in running homes. As the men agitated for reopening the mills, the women worked to earn their families’ livelihoods. “They sold fruits and vegetables in the streets; stitched in their homes at piece-rate for middle-men; worked as labourers in wholesale commodity markets, loading and unloading merchandise; or collected recyclable refuse from city streets”, she wrote in her book, We Are Poor But So Many: The Story of Self-Employed Women in India.

Women at centre, everywhere

With an annual membership fee of just Rs 10, SEWA allows anyone who is self-employed to become a member. Its network is spread across 18 Indian states, in other countries of South Asia, in South Africa, and Latin America.

It has helped rehabilitate women in personal, and even political or social crises, by empowering them through skilling and training. From embroiderers of Kutch and Banaskantha to rag-pickers and vegetable vendors in Ahmedabad, SEWA has brought them all in its tent. SEWA takes pride in the fact that women from diverse social and community backgrounds work together in the organisation.

Advertisement

The organisation took a conscious decision to keep men out. Bhatt wrote, “Initially, I was open to the idea of men joining our union struggles, because I felt that they would lend more strength to SEWA; however, the women emphatically refused. They said they would feel inhibited with men around, and they believed men would dominate and create tensions.

“In addition, they felt that the issues that were important to women were different from those important to men. Another major but unspoken reason was that the women wanted to keep their earnings and savings private — if not secret — from the men.”

Pathbreaking initiatives

As early as in 1974, SEWA Bank was established to provide small loans to poor women — an initiative that was recognised by the International Labour Organisation as a microfinance movement.

Advertisement

Express View | Ela Bhatt: A Gandhian at heart and in her work

The Unorganised Workers Social Security Act (2008), National Rural Livelihoods Mission (2011), and Street Vendors Act (2014), are seen as successes of SEWA’s struggle. The PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) scheme is seen as being inspired by SEWA’s microfinance model.

Among the many institutions launched by SEWA is a clothing line named after its oldest artisan, Hansiba, which has collaborated with French and British designers to take the ethnic embroidery of Gujarat to the world. Hansiba collaborated with Sabah, a livelihood support organisation in Pakistan, to organise a fashion show in 2013. Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, Hansiba retails in Europe, Australia, the Americas, and Japan.

In Ahmedabad, SEWA sells vegetables grown in its farms, pulses, and spices. During the pandemic, SEWA launched Anubandh, an e-commerce platform to connect sellers with buyers, to keep kitchen fires burning through the lockdowns.