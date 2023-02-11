A short history of India’s economic reforms

“This is a government which undertakes reforms out of conviction, not out of compulsion,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech in Lok Sabha this week. The Prime Minister was replying to criticism levelled against his government by the Opposition parties — but this statement also captures the way many observers view the history of economic reforms in India.

One such observer is Gautam Chikermane, a former journalist (including at The Indian Express), and currently a vice president at the Observer Research Foundation.

In his book, Reform Nation, Chikermane traces the economic trajectory of independent India through various reforms undertaken by successive governments. In the concluding chapter of the book, titled ‘Beyond compulsions and convictions’, in which he explains the challenges that lie ahead for India, Chikermane states: “Between the compulsions of P V Narasimha Rao and the convictions of Narendra Modi lies a politics of consensus. In the twentieth century politics, Narasimha Rao did not need to persuade; in the twenty-first century politics Narendra Modi does.”

That said, it is also true that Modi’s two governments — in 2014 and 2019 — are the only ones that have enjoyed majority in Lok Sabha since the start of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991. All other governments in the past 30-odd years have struggled to be decisive because they were coalitions of disparate political parties.

The book is divided into three parts.

The first provides an introduction to the philosophy of reforms. Part two, titled ‘From repression to reforms’, has several chapters devoted to explaining the key economic policies of India, what was wrong with them, and how they led to the crisis of 1991. Part three is the biggest, and details every specific economic reform that India has undertaken since 1991.

These reforms include a whole host of policy changes ranging from liberalisation of the exchange rate management to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and from the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to GST. The specific entries on each reform are pithy, providing a quick summary of what the reform was, what led to it, and how it impacted the economy.

The book is scathing on the economic policies of the Congress governments before 1991. “The economic decline of India can be traced back to… Nehru, whose first economic policy vehicle, Resolution 1948… laid the policy foundation for the next forty-three years of keeping India poor.”

The author is also critical of the Congress’ role in Opposition, giving rise to the contradiction that the party that should be taking credit for reforms often opposes them.

Chikermane is sanguine about India’s prospects under Modi. “The conviction of Narendra Modi is fast trickling down to governments and business,” he states. However, he speaks of a “triple trinity” that economic reformers must face over the next 25 years — the so-called “Amrit Kaal”.

The first is the trinity of disruptions: technology, geopolitics, and narratives. The second is the trinity of major actors: producers, consumers, and regulators. And the third trinity: dismantling colonial legal infrastructure that is holding back India, reinstating India as one of the major fulcrums of the global economy, and becoming an influential rule-maker redrafting the emerging world order.