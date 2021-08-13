New research: A protein-based vaccine that mimics shape of coronavirus

Researchers have immunised mice with nanoparticles that mimic SARS-CoV-2 by displaying multiple copies of the receptor binding domain (RBD) antigen.

The findings on their protein-based vaccine have been published in ACS Central Science.

The team made nanoparticles similar in size to SARS-CoV-2 and decorated them with many RBDs. They injected them into mice, along with separate nanoparticles containing an adjuvant, in two doses three weeks apart.

For comparison, they immunised another group of mice with polymersomes that encapsulated the RBD, along with the nanoparticles containing the adjuvant.

Although both groups of mice produced high levels of RBD-specific antibodies, only the surface-decorated nanoparticles generated neutralising antibodies that prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection in cells.

Source: American Chemical Society