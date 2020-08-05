Explained: A method proposed for converting PPE into biofuels

The transformation into biocrude, a type of synthetic fuel, will not just prevent the severe after-effects to humankind and the environment but also produce a source of energy, the researchers from The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies said. (File) The transformation into biocrude, a type of synthetic fuel, will not just prevent the severe after-effects to humankind and the environment but also produce a source of energy, the researchers from The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies said. (File)

Plastic from used personal protective equipment (PPE) can be transformed into renewable liquid fuels, according to a new study in the journal Biofuels, published by the Taylor & Francis Group. The research describes a strategy for converting billions of items of disposable PPE from its plastic state into biofuels. The transformation into biocrude, a type of synthetic fuel, will not just prevent the severe after-effects to humankind and the environment but also produce a source of energy, the researchers from The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies said.

The researchers call for PPE waste to be converted into fuel using chemical a process called pyrolysis. This breaks down plastic at high temperature – between 300-400°C for an hour – without oxygen. —Source: Taylor & Francis Group

