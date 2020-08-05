Explained: A method proposed for converting PPE into biofuels

Plastic from used personal protective equipment (PPE) can be transformed into renewable liquid fuels, according to a new study in the journal Biofuels, published by the Taylor & Francis Group. The research describes a strategy for converting billions of items of disposable PPE from its plastic state into biofuels. The transformation into biocrude, a type of synthetic fuel, will not just prevent the severe after-effects to humankind and the environment but also produce a source of energy, the researchers from The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies said.
The researchers call for PPE waste to be converted into fuel using chemical a process called pyrolysis. This breaks down plastic at high temperature – between 300-400°C for an hour – without oxygen. —Source: Taylor & Francis Group
