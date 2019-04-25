Tip for Reading List: A history of mental illness

Mind Fixers, the Harvard historian of science Anne Harrington’s new book, offers, according to its publishers, “the first comprehensive history of the troubled search for the biological basis of mental illness”.

Harrington’s story is “not just about laboratories and clinical trials, but also about public policies, professional rivalries, cultural upheavals, grassroots activism, and profit-mongering”. Her effort is to explain why psychiatry’s biological programme is in crisis today, and what needs to happen next.

According to Harrington, psychiatry’s biological turn took place sometime around 1980, and it was so revolutionary that before the decade was up, the profession’s “transformation into a biological discipline seemed complete”.

But what seemed complete actually wasn’t, Harrington argues — as such, biological triumphalism began to unravel in the 1990s and the 2000s.

Anticipated discoveries in the biology of mental illness, vigorously hyped before they even arrived, never panned out; all of psychiatry’s diagnostic categories are still based on observations of clinical symptoms rather than biological markers of disease.

Criticism from outside the profession precipitated “a sense of internal crisis” within it, and a number of psychiatry’s practitioners are now beginning to concede that “it overreached, overpromised, overdiagnosed, overmedicated and compromised its principles”.

(Excerpted from review in The New York Times)