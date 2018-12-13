A fifth of India’s people now ruled by Congress, BJP’s share falls under half

Returning to power in a large chunk of the Hindi heartland, the Congress has considerably increased its sphere of influence — late on Tuesday, the population it rules surged threefold to 21% of the country’s total. The party’s defeat in Mizoram, where it had its last government in the Northeast, appears as a small footnote in this big story.

The number of states ruled by the BJP — which has constantly increased its national footprint since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections — is now down to 16, and there is a gaping hole at the heart of its attempt to paint India’s political landscape entirely saffron, and achieve a “Congress mukt Bharat”.

With defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, a massive 14% of India’s population has slipped out of its grasp — the first such loss of influence in a single fell swoop since the NDA government came to power at the Centre.

After taking into account the break with Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh in March, and the resignation of the Mehbooba Mufti government in Jammu and Kashmir in June, the population of states ruled by the BJP is just over 49% of the total now, down from close to 70% after the last round of Assembly elections in three Northeastern states.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh account for 29, 25, and 11 Lok Sabha seats respectively. The BJP had won 62 of these 65 seats in 2014, losing only two seats in Madhya Pradesh and one in Chhattisgarh. (It lost a third seat — Ratlam — in Madhya Pradesh subsequently after Kantilal Bhuria of the Congress won the bypoll held in November 2015 following the death of the incumbent BJP MP Dileep Singh Bhuria.)

The BJP ruled both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from 2003 onward, and Rajasthan since 2013. When the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, the BJP was in power in just seven states, while the Congress ruled 13. Of the 22 states that went to polls after May 2014, the Congress won just two on its own (Punjab in 2017 and Puducherry in 2016). In Karnataka, it faced losses but managed to put together a government with the JD(S) in May this year.

Going by Census 2011 data, the cumulative population of NDA-ruled states today is 59,81,49,835 (49.39% of India’s population of 121,08,54,977), which is a little more than double the population of states ruled by the Congress and its allies (25,68,07,032).

The number for the BJP was over nine times that for the Congress and its allies before the last round of Assembly elections in May.

The Congress now rules two of the four original BIMARU states — MP and Rajasthan — which are also among the fastest-growing states in India. The McKinsey & Co report, India’s Economic Geography in 2025: States, Clusters and Cities, projected that five states — West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — would lift 18 million households from poverty, and account for 51 million, or 30%, of all neo-middle class families in India.

Three of these states are now with the Congress.