New Research: A common molecular feature in antibodies that fight coronavirus

Scientists have reported the discovery of a common molecular feature found in many of the human antibodies that neutralise the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Led by scientists at Scripps Research, the team has reported its scientists in the journal Science.

They reviewed data on nearly 300 anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that their labs and others have found in convalescent Covid-19 patients over the past few months. They noted that a subset of these antibodies is particularly powerful at neutralising the virus—and these potent antibodies are all encoded, in part, by the same antibody gene, IGHV3-53.

The scientists used X-ray crystallography to image two of these antibodies attached to their target site on SARS-CoV-2. They said the resulting atomic-structure details of this interaction should be useful to vaccine designers and scientists hoping to develop antiviral drugs that target the same site on SARS-CoV-2. —Source: Scripps Research Institute

