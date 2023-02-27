31st edition of New Delhi World Book Fair: Key features, how book fairs stay relevant

The 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) officially began on Saturday (February 25) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The literary event, which is scheduled to go on till March 5, has been organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

Based on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the book fair has invited France as its guest of honour and will be attended by a total of 16 French authors, including Annie Ernaux, the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature winner — she marked her presence on the inaugural day of the event.

NDWBF was first held in 1972 after it was inaugurated by the then President of India VV Giri. Its success inspired the launch of book fairs in several other parts of the country, including in Kolkata, where the first International Kolkata Book fair (formerly known as the Calcutta Book Fair) was held in 1976. Today, it’s one of the biggest literary events in the world with a total footfall of over two million people.

The tradition of organising book fairs goes back to the 15th century, when a small literary event took place in Frankfurt, Germany, around the 1470s — soon after the first book came off of Gutenberg’s printing press in Mainz. It quickly gained popularity and transformed into a grand affair, bringing together people of different nationalities. Now known as the Frankfurt Book Fair, it’s the most sought after literary event in the modern era.

Although with the advent of the digital age, book fairs might have shrunk in size, they haven’t lost their importance entirely. These events have become a meeting place for not only book lovers but also those who are involved in the creation and sale of books and the licensing of book content.

Features of this year’s NDWBF

The physical edition of NDWBF is being held after two years as the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the event to move online. This year, the book fair is set to witness book discussions, special talks, workshops, seminars, launches, meet-the-author sessions, theatre, performances by army and police bands along with other cultural programs.

Apart from this, following the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is hosting several kinds of cultural and literary activities to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. Notably, 75 writers — selected following a competition and mentored by established authors under the Prime Minister’s YUVA (Young Upcoming Versatile Author) scheme — are going to launch their books at the book fair.

Other notable book fairs in India

The most prominent book fair in the country, besides NDWBF, is the International Kolkata Book Fair, popularly known as Boi Mela, which is usually held at the beginning of February every year. Organised by the Publishers & Booksellers Guild — established in 1975 with Sushil Mukherjea as its first president and Jayant Manaktala as general secretary — the literary event was modelled along the lines of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The first edition of the Calcutta Book Fair was held at the ground opposite the Academy of Fine Arts, next to Kolkata’s landmark Victoria Memorial. According to media reports, around 34 publishers participated in the event and 56 stalls were set up. As its popularity grew, the book fair shifted to bigger venues and in 1983, it received its first international accreditation — the International Publishers Association (IPA) began mentioning the dates of the event in its calendar annually.

Over the years, the International Kolkata Book Fair has continued to expand, barring some hiccups, both in terms of footfall and size. The latest edition, which concluded on February 12 this year, witnessed over 900 stalls and 20 participating countries while drawing 26 lakh visitors and selling books worth more than Rs 25 crore, The Indian Express reported.

Publishers and Booksellers general secretary Tridib Chatterjee told the newspaper, “The turnout last year was 24 lakh, which was encouraging as people came out of their homes after the Covid-19 pandemic situation improved. However, the turnout this year has surpassed that number, crossing 26 lakh. We are happy with the response from the people and book lovers. Books worth Rs 25.50 crore were sold. This is a record in the book fair’s history.”

Fighting for relevance

The high footfall during this year’s International Kolkata Book Fair has come as a relief for organisations who worry about the dwindling number of book readers in contemporary times. Last year, the world’s most popular literary event, Frankfurt Book Fair, also saw an increase in public visitors — 87,000 people came in 2022 as compared to 2021’s 37,500.

Such book fairs have managed to stay afloat as they have continued to evolve with changing times. Rather than sticking to just one format, they have become multidimensional — like going online during the height of the coronavirus pandemic — while including activities such as panel discussions, poetry readings and musical performances. These book fairs have essentially morphed into educational and cultural events, which play a crucial role in imparting knowledge in the society.