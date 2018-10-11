Explained Snippets | 29 cases and counting: first large outbreak of zika fever in india

The first large outbreak was reported from Micronesia in 2007. (AP) The first large outbreak was reported from Micronesia in 2007. (AP)

The confirmation of 29 cases of Zika fever in Rajasthan marks the first large outbreak in India, with only four cases having been documented in the country previously. In July, the Health Ministry had informed Parliament that three of these cases (including that of a pregnant woman) were reported from Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad district in Gujarat, and the fourth from Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Spread by mosquitoes, Zika symptoms are generally mild — fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache — and usually last for 2-7 days. Infection can harm the foetus of a pregnant woman, and can also cause various complications in others infected. It was discovered in 1947 in Uganda. From the 1960s to 1980s, human infections were found across Africa and Asia. The first large outbreak was reported from Micronesia in 2007. In 2015, it reached the Americas, with an outbreak in Brazil. A timeline:

1947-48: Scientists recover the Zika virus from a monkey, then a mosquito, in the Zika forest of Uganda

1950s-60s: First human cases in Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria

1960s-1980s: Virus distribution expands to equatorial Asia including India

2007: First large outbreak in humans (185 cases) on the Pacific island of Yap (Micronesia) — prior to this, only 14 cases of human Zika virus disease

2008: First documented case of sexual transmission — a US scientist returns from Africa and infects his wife

2015: Outbreak in Brazil, followed by cases in other countries in the Americas, including Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, Paraguay, and the United States

2016-18: France reports case

2017-18: Cases in India

