Delhi full statehood, police reforms, college reservation: Key takeaways from AAP manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto, released Thursday, stuck to the poll pitch that the party has set for the Lok Sabha elections this time around— full statehood for the Union Territory.

AAP’s focus over the past four years in the Delhi government has been health and education, primarily. The party’s manifesto has clearly laid out the work it claims to have done since it came to power in 2015 and what it could do if they had full statehood.

It has promised that colleges in Delhi will have reservation from those who are from Delhi and that all children will get free education from classes Nursery to Class 12.

Two crucial promises in the manifesto – police reforms and anti-corruption norms – have been highlighted to show that the Delhi government is powerless without statehood as neither the Delhi Police nor the Anti-Corruption Branch fall under its jurisdiction. The issues of jobs, sealing and housing have also, similarly, been highlighted to give the message that without full statehood, the Delhi government cannot do anything about basic issues.

Even as Kejriwal slammed the Congress for failing to form an alliance to “defeat BJP”, he said, “Our only manifesto is defeating the Modi-Shah duo. We will do all that is required to defeat them. AAP will support any government/coalition that ousts this regime. And we will expect that coalition to back the AAP’s demand for full statehood.”

With the manifesto, the party has not just set the pitch for the Lok Sabha polls but also for assembly polls, which are expected early next year.