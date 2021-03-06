Explained: The Surat SIMI gathering case of 2001 and why all accused have been acquitted

Those acquitted include 44 people from Maharashtra, 25 from Gujarat, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 11 from Karnataka, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Rajasthan, four each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, two from Bihar and one from Chhattisgarh. (Representational)

Over 19 years after they were arrested, the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat has acquitted all 127 persons accused of “promoting anti-national activities” under the banner of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in 2001.

What is the 2001 case?

On December 28, 2001, over two months after 9/11, the Surat city police arrested 127 people belonging to 10 different states, gathered at the Rajeshree Hall, a closed cinema hall, in Athwa Lines area of the city under the banner of the All-India Minority Education Board. They were arrested under Sections 3, 10, 13 and 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, which was then not as stringent a law as its amended version is now.

The police seized from them blank enrolment forms for the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) that had been banned by the union government in September that year, verses in praise of Osama Bin Laden of Al-Qaeda, handouts in Urdu and Arabic and mobile phones. The two-day seminar that began on December 28 was to discuss “Educational Rights and Constitutional guidance”. The then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Surat South) Prafulla Kumar Roushan — now IGP (Armed Units) in Rajkot — recalled how the police acted an “intelligence input” that “Muslims were going to gather” at the spot.

“We conducted the raids around midnight and found some of them sleeping. Some had mobile phones which were rare those days, and some even chewed up the SIM cards (to destroy evidence),” Roushan told The Indian Express. He said upon verification it was found that the organisation, said to be registered in Delhi, did not exist. This was the biggest case made out against SIMI back then.

Who were the big names among the 123 booked?

The police had picked up 123 persons from the spot. According to Roushan, the gathering included “two vice-chancellors from Rajasthan, 4-5 professors, doctors, engineers, and one retired judge”.

The hall had been booked by Alif Majid Mansuri, brother of Sajid Mansuri who was associated with SIMI. The other people gathered included government officers, teachers, religious scholars and so on. Those from SIMI included Gujarat zone president Arif Kagzi, former SIMI presidents of Ahmedabad Asif Shaikh and Sohel Patel, and former Ansar group leader Rafik Deedar.

Those acquitted include 44 people from Maharashtra, 25 from Gujarat, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 11 from Karnataka, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Rajasthan, four each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, two from Bihar and one from Chhattisgarh. Of these, 111 were present as the chief judicial magistrate pronounced the order in Surat. Seven have died and the case against them was abated, and five are in jail for other offenses, while four others are bedridden.

What did the court say?

The court acquitted all 127 accused giving them the benefit of doubt and observed, “The arguments of the prosecution about the gathering of the people, to give momentum to the SIMI activities, is not reliable or satisfactory, which leads to many doubts in the case. As a result of which the accused can be given benefit of doubt”.

The accused had in their statements under CrPC Section 113 mentioned that they are not members of SIMI. They came to attend the educational seminar at Surat organised by All India Minorities Education Board. The court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove that the accused were members of SIMI.

The link with 2008 serial blast case

Sajid Mansuri, who was evading arrest in the case, was captured in August 2008 and charged for his alleged involvement in the Ahmedabad serial bombings on July 26, 2008 which killed 56 persons. The bombings were alleged to have been carried out by Indian Mujahideen. Then Bharuch District Superintendent of Police Subhash Trivedi said Mansuri had gone underground to evade arrest after his name cropped up during investigations in the 2001 case and was finally arrested by the Ahmedabad police.

What next?

All the acquitted in this case are out on bail, except five who are in jails in Gujarat. Government Pleader Surat Nayan Sukhadwala aid it is not yet decided whether the order of acquittal will be challenged in Gujarat High Court.