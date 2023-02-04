2 years after coup, Myanmar’s mess — and India’s headache

It is two years since the Myanmar army seized power in the pre-dawn hours of February 1, 2021, the day new Members of Parliament were scheduled to meet in an inaugural session. The National League for Democracy (NLD) had won a landslide victory, and to justify the coup, the generals alleged rigging by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. In fact, the coup appears to have been driven by the generals’ fear that Suu Kyi, backed by democratic parties in Parliament, would rewrite the 2008 Constitution, and write the military out of it.

Plan that didn’t work out

However, the present leadership of the army led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who heads the junta regime named the State Administration Council, failed to bring the country under control. On the ground, hundreds of armed pro-democracy civilian resistance groups (People’s Defence Forces) are fighting the junta and turning swathes of the country into no-go areas for the army.

Also Read | 200 Myanmar refugees in Mizoram after fleeing strikes on border camp

Some among the two dozen ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) that have been fighting the Myanmar state for autonomy for the last seven decades, have joined hands with PDFs.

At the political level, a National Unity Government comprising many of the elected parliamentarians has fashioned itself as a government in exile, and has been lobbying foreign governments for diplomatic recognition. The junta has given a tough military response, using land forces and air power against the pro-democracy fighters and the EAOs, but has failed to force them into submission. The situation is a violent impasse, in which neither side can claim an upper hand.

India’s policy tightrope

In India, which shares a 1,600-km border with Myanmar along four Northeastern states, as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal, the failure of the Myanmar state presents a foreign policy dilemma.

Express View | Myanmar’s failed military regime is unsettling the whole region

For some three decades, India has pursued a “dual-track policy”, which essentially means doing business with the junta, which has ruled over Myanmar for all but five years since 1990, with tea and sympathy for the pro-democracy forces.

The decision to engage with the military rulers was taken in the mid-1990s primarily as a quid pro quo for its help in securing India’s Northeastern borders by denying safe haven to Northeastern insurgents. This worked to India’s advantage, and became the touchstone by which the relationship with military-ruled Myanmar was built for several years.

Advertisement

Over the last two decades, as China with its deep pockets emerged as a rival in the region, engaging with the junta was also seen as a way to retain Indian influence in Myanmar.

New Delhi had to calibrate this engagement during the “democratic transition” of the last decade and rebalance the dual track. Now it is back to square 1 — and as the coup enters its third year, the limits of the old template are becoming apparent, even going by India’s narrowly defined national interests: border security management, and restricting China in Myanmar.

Calculations have been upset

The present military leadership of Myanmar has proved incompetent. The last three years have upended India’s “Act East” policy, and set back India’s goals in the region. As the only ASEAN country bordering India, Myanmar was supposed to be the gateway to Southeast Asia and the potential of this for economic and “new vistas of co-operation”. Now it is a conflict zone, and India’s two flagship projects in Myanmar have been jeopardised — the Trilateral Highway, to connect India, Myanmar and Thailand, and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project.

Advertisement

PDFs in the Sagaing region control large parts of the area through which the trilateral highway passes, starting at Tamu checkpost opposite Moreh in Manipur. NUG sources have told The Indian Express that at least on two occasions, its office bearers had to intervene with the local PDF leaders to allow project vehicles to pass.

In the first week of January, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that Sittwe port, developed by India as part of the Kaladan project, was ready for operation. Mizzima, a Myanmar news site, also reported three weeks ago, quoting both the military governor in Rakhine and Indian Embassy sources, that the port, which is situated on the Bay of Bengal at the mouth of the Kaladan river, would be inaugurated “soon”. While India-Myanmar maritime trade was one objective, the primary objective of this project, to provide alternate access to India’s landlocked Northeast, now seems like a bridge too far.

Second, the conflict following the coup has spilled over into India. Mizoram is hosting tens of thousands of refugees from the adjoining Chin state in Myanmar. Refugees have come into other Northeastern states, though in fewer numbers. Last month, around 50 Myanmar refugees including some minors were rounded up in Manipur’s border town Moreh and taken to a detention centre. More dangerously, the recent bombing by the Myanmar Air Force of a Chin militia headquarters on the border with Mizoram, with shrapnel hitting the Indian side during this operation, triggered panic in the area.

Third, the Indian security establishment is aware that the Myanmar junta has recruited Indian insurgent group (IIGs) in regions adjoining Manipur and Nagaland to fight against the local PDFs and other groups, and that rearmed by the junta for this purpose, these groups are now strengthening themselves.

Fourth, the military cannot resolve the Rohingya crisis, another regional destabiliser.

Advertisement

Options before New Delhi

Myanmar watchers in India believe New Delhi is not without options: it can open channels to the democratic forces and to some ethnic groups; it can work more actively with ASEAN; it could open an army to army channel with the junta; increase people to people channels; offer scholarships to Myanmar students like it did for Afghan students in a different era.

Meanwhile, the junta is mulling elections later this year after rejigging the first-past-the-post system to proportional representation to undermine the NLD’s electoral might. Perhaps the military believes this might make it more acceptable to the international community. But at this point, it seems an election may only worsen Myanmar’s conflict, especially when its most popular leader, the 77-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi, remains imprisoned by a military court on questionable charges.