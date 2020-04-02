191 containment zones and counting: How BMC is mapping hotspots

Security tightened as Worli Koliwada and Adarsh Nagar, Prabhadevi remains sealed. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Security tightened as Worli Koliwada and Adarsh Nagar, Prabhadevi remains sealed. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

To prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has identified several “containment zones” across the city and sealed some of them. These zones, where either one or more COVID-19 cases were found or suspected patients lived, include slums, isolated buildings and housing colonies.

Why a containment zone?

Containment zones, or areas where a coronavirus-infected patient or a suspected case have been detected, are mapped to restrict the virus from spreading beyond that particular area. Residents in the containment zones are allowed to step out to buy essentials, but entry and exit are restricted.

How many such zones have been marked in the city?

A total of 191 areas have been earmarked till Wednesday, up from 150 on Tuesday and 146 the previous day. The number of such zones, BMC officials say, is expected to rise further as new positive coronavirus cases are detected and their contacts traced.

How is sealing different from a containment zone?

Three areas in the city – Prabhadevi Colony, Jamblipada area in Kalina and Worli-Koliwada — have been sealed by the authorities, blocking the entry and exit from the areas. Multiple coronavirus positive cases have been detected in the sealed areas and the civic body is still tracing their contacts. Unlike containment zones, in the sealed area, all essential shops, like dairy and grocery, have been shut. The Mumbai civic body has said it will provide or arrange essentials for the residents of the sealed zones. While Worli-Koliwada was sealed Sunday night, Jamblipada was closed Tuesday.

How are the containment areas identified?

The Centre’s containment strategy involves demarcating an area of 3-km radius around an epicentre, then marking a buffer zone of an additional 5-kilometre radius and ensuring all quarantine protocols are followed in the zone. In Mumbai, the civic body has marked containment zones depending upon population density, number of COVID-19 positive cases and their contact history. In some cases, BMC has also marked a single building as a containment area, while in others an entire lane or a larger area with multiple entries and exits, like at Worli-Koliwada, have been marked because of the high population density and a higher number of positive cases.

