scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 yrs, and the 1.53 crore still on streets

The number of dogs on India's streets declined from 1.71 crore in 2012 to 1.53 crore in 2019, according to figures tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 5:25:22 am
Next to Uttar Pradesh, the highest decline in the number of stray dogs was in Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana), at 3.7 lakh, from 12.3 lakh in 2012 to 8.6 lakh in 2012. (File Photo)

The number of dogs on India’s streets declined from 1.71 crore in 2012 to 1.53 crore in 2019, according to figures tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala. Replying to a question from Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress(M), the Minister cited these figures from the Livestock Censuses of these two years.

18 lakh
This was the decline in the number of dogs on the streets across the country, marking a 10% reduction, between 2012 and 2019.

21 lakh
This was the decline in the number of dogs on the streets of Uttar Pradesh, which was steeper than the all-India decline. The numbers in UP reduced by half — from 41.79 lakh in 2012 to 20.59 in 2019.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

3.7 lakh
Next to Uttar Pradesh, the highest decline in the number of stray dogs was in Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana), at 3.7 lakh, from 12.3 lakh in 2012 to 8.6 lakh in 2012. Out of 17 states that had a stray dog population of 1 lakh or more in 2019, eight witnessed a decline in numbers. Apart from UP and Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana), the other six states were: Bihar (decline of 3.4 lakh), Assam (3 lakh), Tamil Nadu (2 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (2 lakh), Jharkhand (98,000) and West Bengal (17 lakh).

2.6 lakh
This was the increase in the number of dogs in the streets of Karnataka, the highest for any state. Among the top 17 states, the number increased by 1.25 lakh in Rajasthan, and by less than 1 lakh in Odisha (87,000), Gujarat (85,000), Maharashtra (60,000), Chhattisgarh (51,000), Haryana (42,000), Jammu & Kashmir (38,000), and Kerala (21,000).

0
The Union Territory of Lakshadweep had not a single dog on the streets, in either of the two Livestock Censuses. In the 2019 Census, no stray dogs were found in two other states: Dadra & Nagar Haveli Haveli (a drastic decline from 2,173 in 2012) and Manipur (where 23 strays were counted in 2012). In Mizoram, the count had been zero in 2012; this increased to 69 in 2019.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 05:25:22 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

5

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 yrs, and the 1.53 crore still on streets
18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 yrs, and the 1.53 crore still on streets
Explained: India’s One-China stand & relations with Taiwan
Explained: India’s One-China stand & relations with Taiwan
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

With 2 more, India records 8 monkeypox cases

With 2 more, India records 8 monkeypox cases

What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained

What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

Flagging terror threat, India pledges support to Maldives

Flagging terror threat, India pledges support to Maldives

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt, says CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt, says CID

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

NOC had expired, four owners at large, say Police
Jabalpur hospital blaze

NOC had expired, four owners at large, say Police

Why no concern for Muslim workers: Shivpal on Ram Gopal’s ‘letter to Yogi’

Why no concern for Muslim workers: Shivpal on Ram Gopal’s ‘letter to Yogi’

Being framed, says former Mumbai police chief; sent to judicial custody till Aug 16
NSE phone-tapping case

Being framed, says former Mumbai police chief; sent to judicial custody till Aug 16

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement