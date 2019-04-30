150 million Indonesians, 5 votes each: when poll duty left 300 staff dead

IN THE 12 days since Indonesians voted on April 17, some 300 election staff have died of illness caused by fatigue from counting millions of ballot papers by hand. The deaths — 287 civilian workers and 18 police personnel, besides over 2,000 taken ill, according to reports until Monday — throw the spotlight on the scale of what was the world’s biggest single-day elections.

150 million

The number of people who voted. Out of a population of 260 million people in the world’s fourth most populous country (after China, India and the United States), 193 million are electors, and the turnout was 80%. These 150 million voters add up to more than Russia’s population. Russia itself is the world’s ninth most populous country, after Brazil at fifth, Pakistan, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

5 in 1

Each voter punched five ballot papers as the election, for the first time, combined the presidential poll with national and regional ones, in order to cut costs. Voters elected a president, 575 members of the House of Representatives, 136 members of the Regional Representative Council and almost 20,000 members of local legislatures. About 245,000 candidates competed for these over 20,000 positions.

6-7 million

Number of election workers involved in hand-counting these ballots and monitoring the election. They were engaged in 800,000 polling stations, each of which catered to 200-300 voters (and five time as many votes). Temporary election staff do not undergo a medical examination before starting work, the BBC reported. Staff were expected to work through the sweltering night.