Why India adopted 112 as its universal emergency number

Which helpline do you dial when there’s a road accident? Or if there’s a fire? Or a medical issue?

This is often the first problem Indians face after an emergency — multiple helpline numbers that lead to confusion and delay the response.

To address this issue, the Union government launched the Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) number 112 in 2019 — just like the US’s 911. It was intended to subsume all emergency numbers — such as 100 (police), 101 (fire), 102 (emergency medical services), 108 (ambulance), 1033 (highway), 181 (women), 1098 (child) and 1091 (woman in distress) — into one common code.

But even after seven years of 112’s launch, The Indian Express has found from Supreme Court submissions that only five states and Union Territories — Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana and Lakshadweep — have integrated all emergency helpline numbers into the 112 NERS.