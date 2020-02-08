Telling Numbers: 11,000 passenger complaints on domestic airlines last year

In 2018, too, the highest number of passenger complaints was lodged about flight problems, at 2,435, followed by customer service (2,293) and baggage (2,151). In 2018, too, the highest number of passenger complaints was lodged about flight problems, at 2,435, followed by customer service (2,293) and baggage (2,151).

Passengers filed a total of 11,297 complaints against domestic air carriers in 2019, up from 8,409 complaints in 2018, data tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Civil Aviation show. In 2019, the highest number of passenger complaints were registered in the month of March, at 1,684.

In 2019, the most common kind if complaint was those about flight problems, with over 5,000 complaints registered in this category. This was followed by complaints about customer service (2,268), baggage (2,228) and refunds (826). In 2018, too, the highest number of passenger complaints was lodged about flight problems, at 2,435, followed by customer service (2,293) and baggage (2,151).

The Ministry said that as per regulations, airlines are supposed to appoint a Nodal Officer and Appellate Authority to settle passenger grievances in a stipulated time-frame. Airlines are supposed to conspicuously display the details of the Nodal Officer and Appellate Authority on their website and at key areas of the airport. If the passenger’s complaint goes unaddressed within a given period, he/she has the option of lodging their complaint at the “AirSewa” web portal or mobile application.

