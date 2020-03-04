Telling Numbers: 10,000 student suicides a year in India, 1,400/year in Maharashtra

The Ministry said that under Samagra Shiksha, funds are provided to the States and Union Territories to encourage teachers to function as the first-level counsellors in schools. The Ministry said that under Samagra Shiksha, funds are provided to the States and Union Territories to encourage teachers to function as the first-level counsellors in schools.

Between 2016 and 2018, nearly 10,000 students committed suicide every year in India, data tabled by the Human Resource Development Ministry in Parliament show. The Ministry sourced its data from ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’, which in based on data provided by the states and Union Territories.

Maharashtra accounted for 1 in every 7 student suicides in the country — 4,235 out of 29,542 in the three years combined, or about 1,400 a year. Maharashtra had over 1,300 student suicides in each of the three years, while West Bengal was the only other state with over 1,000 in any single year — 1,147 in 2016.

In the overall three-year totals, Maharashtra was followed by Tamil Nadu (2,744), Madhya Pradesh (2,658) and West Bengal (2,535). Eight more states totalled over 1,000 student suicides in the three years, with Karnataka the highest among these at almost 2,000. Among the Union Territories, Delhi had 626 student suicides — 211, 212 and 203 in the three successive years.

The Ministry said that under Samagra Shiksha, funds are provided to the States and Union Territories to encourage teachers to function as the first-level counsellors in schools. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has appointed counsellors in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, while the NCERT has developed textbooks that deal with stress, anxiety and related problems in schools, the Ministry said.

