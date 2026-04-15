After 10 years and 3 anti-sacrilege Bills, what’s new in Punjab’s latest Bill on Guru Granth Sahib?

Anti-sacrilege Bills concerning the holy scripture of the Sikhs were introduced in 2016 and 2018 in Punjab as well. Here is what happened then, and what is different in the current Bill.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarhApr 15, 2026 02:37 PM IST
People gather to offer prayers at Golden Temple on the eve of Baisakhi, in Amritsar, Monday, April 13, 2026.People gather to offer prayers at Golden Temple on the eve of Baisakhi, in Amritsar, Monday, April 13, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)
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The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday (April 13) passed its toughest-ever Bill against acts of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, among other provisions, proposes stricter punishments to deter incidents of ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) and uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib.

This is not the first time that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has cleared a Bill providing for harsher punishment for sacrilege. The Aam Aadmi Party dispensation, in fact, is the third successive government to pass such a Bill in the Assembly.

Sikh priest Giani Gurmukh Singh (Centre) shows the Guru Granth Sahib that was hit by a bullet during Operation Blue Star of 1984. Sikh priest Giani Gurmukh Singh (Centre) shows the Guru Granth Sahib that was hit by a bullet during Operation Blue Star of 1984. (Express archives)

What does the current Bill say?

Any person who commits an offence of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than seven years but which may extend to 20 years. There will also be a fine which shall not be less than Rs 2 lakh but which may extend to Rs 10 lakh.

The Bill defines “sacrilege” as damaging, burning, tearing, stealing, or insulting the Guru Granth Sahib in any form, including online content. The offence is classified as cognisable and non-bailable, meaning the police can arrest someone without a warrant and that bail is not a matter of right.

Only senior police officers, not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police, can investigate such cases. The Bill also assigns responsibility to custodians to ensure proper care and safety of the saroop (physical copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

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In the past, there has been a debate over the fact that sacrilege laws and harsher punishments could embolden politicians and police to misuse them to harass critics. The alleged instance of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015 influenced the political narrative in Punjab and was among the factors that led to demands for such a Bill.

How were the other Bills different?

The SAD-BJP government in 2016 had passed two Bills — The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2016, and The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2016 — providing for life imprisonment for desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The Centre, however, returned the Bill, stating that all religions must be treated equally in accordance with the secular nature of the Indian Constitution. It added that one religion cannot be singled out to propose life imprisonment for sacrilege and asked the Punjab government to either withdraw the Bill or include all religions in the proposed amendment.

Later, in 2018, during the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, the Assembly passed The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, and The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018. The Bills stipulated punishment up to life imprisonment for injury, damage, or sacrilege to the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Holy Quran, and Holy Bible.

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The IPC (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, sought to amend the IPC by inserting Section 295AA. Under this section, a convict could be punished with a maximum of three years’ imprisonment with or without a fine. It also enhanced the punishment under Section 295 IPC (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult religion) from two to 10 years of imprisonment. However, both Bills did not receive the President’s assent.

How AAP’s Bill stands out

The new Bill does not seek amendments to the IPC and CrPC. Instead, it amends a state Act enacted during the SAD-BJP tenure in 2008. The original Act — The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008 — aimed to ensure proper respect and care of the Guru Granth Sahib.

It focused on maintaining dignity in handling, storage, and transportation rather than imposing harsh punishments. It laid down clear guidelines for practices such as parkash (ceremonial opening) and sukhasan (closing), and required that the Guru Granth Sahib be kept in clean, respectful surroundings. It also placed responsibility on individuals, gurdwaras, and institutions to ensure proper care and safety.

However, its penalties were relatively mild and it was not meant as a strong deterrent in cases of intentional sacrilege. The government has now added provisions related to sacrilege, introducing harsher punishments.

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Prior to this, the AAP government had tabled the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, last July. This Bill was referred to a select committee of the Vidhan Sabha led by AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. While the Opposition members sought to question the government on the report, if any, submitted by the panel, they nevertheless supported the new Bill, ensuring its unanimous passage in the house.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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