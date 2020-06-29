India Coronavirus Numbers Explained: 10 million cases globally, but we are still away from peak

Doctors take samples for a serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Doctors take samples for a serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases Numbers: The number of confirmed novel Coronavirus infections across the world crossed the ten million mark on Sunday, with half of these being accounted for by just four countries, the United States, Brazil, Russia and India. The United States has more than 2.5 million infections while Rusia and India have more than half a million each.

Globally, the infections are currently growing at the rate of about 1 to 2 per cent, which means that between 100,000 and 200,000 new infections are being detected every day. This number is still significantly higher than the number of people recovering from the disease every day, in the range of 80,000 to 130,000, and that would suggest that, even at the global level, the peak of the disease is still some distance away.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 164,626 5,493 86,575 7,429 Delhi 83,077 2,889 52,607 2,623 Tamil Nadu 82,275 3,940 45,537 1,079 Gujarat 31,397 624 22,808 1,809 Uttar Pradesh 22,147 598 14,808 660 West Bengal 17,283 572 11,193 639 Rajasthan 17,158 327 13,498 399 Telangana 14,419 983 5,172 247 Haryana 13,829 402 8,917 223 Karnataka 13,190 1,267 7,507 211

In India, detections of new cases have reached the level of 18,000 to 20,000 every day. On Sunday, about 19,000 cases were detected, slightly less than on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to close to 5.5 lakh.

In the last few days, the daily numbers from Delhi has decreased substantially, while that from Tamil Nadu has increased, by almost similar amount.

Telangana has been growing at the fastest rate among the major states and has moved further up in the top ten list of states with the maximum caseload, at the eighth place. Karnataka, which has been reporting comparatively large numbers for the last two days, also made an entry into the top ten list on Sunday, while Madhya Pradesh, one of the slowest growing states, has moved out.

The rapid rise in infections in Telangana is forcing the state government to consider the re-imposition of strict lockdown provisions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, which is contributing the bulk of cases in the state. On Saturday, for example, when the state reported a total 1,087 new cases, its highest till now, 888 had come from Hyderabad. Other cities have also considered lockdown when faced with a similar situation. Chennai actually has been implementing the idea for the last ten days. Bengaluru, which has a lesser problem as of now, is also considering revisiting the lockdown provisions.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that some lockdown restrictions would continue in the state after the end of this month as well. Thackeray said while more and more essential activities would be reopened, the situation in the state was not such that all the restrictions could be lifted immediately. Meanwhile, Mumbai police has told residents to restrict their activities to within a 2 km radius of their homes. It has warned that people are found more than 2 km from their residences without proper reason, their vehicles would be impounded.

As of now, the cases in 16 states and union territories in the country are growing (7-day compounded growth rate) at a rate faster than the national growth rate of 3.68 per cent, half of which are smaller states with relatively lesser caseloads. Among the top ten states, five are growing faster than the national rate, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana and Karnataka. Maharashtra, despite the recent increase in the daily numbers — the state has reported more than 5,000 new cases for the last three days — the growth rate is still comparatively low, 3.2 per cent.

