Imran Khan sets out on Lahore-Islamabad long march: who is he trying to put pressure on?

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is setting out on a “long march” from Lahore to Islamabad on Friday (October 28). He is expecting to gather tens of thousands of supporters along the way to lay siege to Islamabad. If the march is allowed to be completed, Imran expects to reach the Pakistani capital on November 4 — that is, in a week’s time.

Day 1 of Historic Long March 1. Liberty chowk

2. Ichra

3. Mazang

5. Post office

6. Data darbar

7. Azadi chowk

Close for the Day#حقیقیآزادیمارچ pic.twitter.com/WJWsYgCLaA — Raza Akram (@RazaAkram222) October 28, 2022

Imran’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said it is marching for “haqeeqi azaadi” or true freedom. Imran hopes to force an early election, and perhaps even to disrupt the status quo enough to spook the government and the Pakistan Army into accepting a consensus candidate as army chief.

چلو چلو عمران کے ساتھ

چلو چلو پاکستان کے ساتھ #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/zkOIN7RMK6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022

Context of the march: A journalist is killed in Kenya, and Imran decides to move in.

Ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April this year, Imran has seen his popularity grow in the months since, especially after he alleged that his removal from office was orchestrated by the United States together with the Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the opposition parties.

A deep anti-American vein runs through a vast section of Pakistanis, and conspiracy theories about the US find immediate purchase. Imran Khan taps this vein regularly, for instance, by referring to Osama bin Laden as a “martyr”.

The killing in Kenya of Pakistani journalist and television anchor Arshad Sharif, has given more grist to the mill of PTI supporters. A popular face on TV, the 50-year-old Sharif had made no secret of his allegiance to Khan and his antipathy for Gen. Bajwa.

Sharif had left Pakistan a couple of months ago fearing for his safety. A sedition case had been filed against him after an Imran Khan aide appeared to suggest on Sharif’s show that the Army should revolt against its present leadership. This aide was arrested and allegedly tortured.

Why Sharif chose Kenya as a safe haven is unclear, as are the circumstances of his killing by the Kenyan police. More than one version has emerged about why the police shot him dead. In Pakistan, the belief is now widespread, even among those who do not support Imran, that it was a targeted killing ordered by “the deep state”.

Pakistan’s polarised journalist community has come together in shock. Sharif’s funeral on Thursday in Islamabad was attended by thousands. In the popular discourse, he has already been accorded the status of “shaheed”.

Imran, who declared it was he who advised Sharif to flee the country, has decided not to waste the moment. He has adopted the demand for justice to Sharif and his family as his own cause. The long march had been scheduled for the first week of November with the precise date undecided — but earlier this week, as anger and shock spread over Sharif’s death, Imran fixed October 28 to set out.

Ambition and calculations: How and why did Imran fall out with the Army?

The Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had contributed to Imran Khan’s victory in the 2017 election and the subsequent formation of his government. However, the military and Imran parted company along the way.

Several issues were responsible — but the most crucial was Imran’s insistence on retaining the former ISI chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, in that post.

The Pakistan Army does not take kindly to politicians cultivating and playing favourites with its officers. After some fierce eyeballing, Gen Bajwa had his way, and Lt Gen Hameed was moved out as commander of the Peshawar corps.

Imran had his reasons for wanting to keep Hameed as ISI boss. He had assessed realistically that his chances of re-election in 2023 were dim. His record on governance was poor, and the People’s Democratic Movement of the combined opposition (which is now the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) had mounted a massively popular campaign demanding his resignation and early elections.

He also appeared to calculate that even if Bajwa and he were no longer on the same page, the Army chief would be due to retire in November 2022, and Hameed (perhaps elevated by Imran Khan as Army chief) would, as quid pro quo, help him secure a second victory.

It did not work out, and Imran has now employed Plan B: the “Kakar Formula”.

Imran’s plans were interrupted by his own removal from power. But with a wide swathe of Pakistanis rallying behind him, the former Prime Minister is now projecting confidence that he can win an election on his own.

His success in parliamentary by-elections held earlier this month have boosted his confidence. Imran was the candidate in seven of the eight constituencies, and he won in all of them. Soon afterward, the Pakistan Election Commission ruled to disqualify him from elected office on a complaint dating back to earlier this year.

That ruling was a setback. But Imran seems to think it is a minor obstacle that he will overcome either through the courts of law or, if it comes to that, in the court of public opinion. It is not clear for how long he has been disqualified from public office, and if the bar extends to the next election.

In recent days, the term “Kakar Formula” has come up repeatedly in Pakistani media analyses of what Imran is aiming to force through his long march. The reference is to General Waheed Kakar, who was the Army chief from 1993 to 1996, and who had stepped in to defuse a spiralling political standoff between then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Kakar had got both the Prime Minister and the President to resign, as Benazir Bhutto led a “long march” into Islamabad. A caretaker government under a Pakistani technocrat was appointed. This government called for fresh elections in October that year. With both Kakar and the caretaker government staying neutral, Benazir won that election.

But there has been yet more drama: the Army has hit back in an unusual way.

ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gave an unprecedented press conference on Thursday, the first ever time that the head of the spy agency had opened himself up to media questioning in this manner. The press conference made it clear that the “Pindi boys” were quite firmly against Imran and his plans to return to power, and that the time for a new “Kakar plan” had passed.

From what the ISI chief said at the press conference — and Imran too has indicated the same — the PTI leader had been in touch with the military, and had been negotiating for an early election. He had also offered an “indefinite extension” to Gen Bajwa.

However Bajwa has publicly stated that he would be stepping down at the end of November when his three-year extension ends. The appointment of an Army chief is always a fraught exercise in Pakistan. Civilian governments are ever apprehensive of the general’s political ambitions, and with good reason. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not yet given a hint of his short list of candidates for the post, but he has alleged that Imran is trying to force a candidate of his choice on the government.

Long marches: A uniquely popular and effective Pakistani political manoeuvre

In Pakistan’s tumultuous political history, long marches have had a special place. Often, the idea has been to disrupt the status quo with a show of strength, with the hope that if and when the military steps in, it will be on the side of the disruptor.

* Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto frequently used the long march instrument to threaten each other’s governments, complete with the signalling that the resulting political instability would invite the military to step in.

* Pakistan’s former chief justice, Iftikhar Chaudhary, led several long marches by lawyers to various cities, including one to Lahore, which rattled the military ruler Pervez Musharraf and set in motion a course of events that led to his ouster.

* Nawaz Sharif led a long march to Islamabad to demand that the Supreme Court justices sacked by Musharraf during his “second coup” in November 2007 be restored.

* The Barelvi group Tehreek e Labbaik is infamous for its long marches.

* Imran Khan himself led a long march in 2014 denouncing the results of the 2013 elections that he lost to Nawaz Sharif, appealing to the “third umpire” — a thinly veiled reference to the military — to unseat the government.

* The PDM, a coalition of opposition parties that is now the ruling coalition, led several long marches against Imran’s government.

Imran’s long march that begins on Friday will pass through major cities and urban centres in the Punjab province. Each long march is preceded by rumours of martial law and fears of violence and lawlessness, and how “corpses will stack up”, although it is never mentioned who will cause the violence or bloodshed.

Such concerns have been voiced but Imran’s march too, At times this helps to dissuade participants from joining. Imran has asked his followers to remain peaceful and alert to provocateurs.