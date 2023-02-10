These Homegrown Fashion Brands Are Crafting A Sustainable Story

Amid a growing base of conscious consumers, fashion as an industry is slowly but surely, moving towards sustainability. From using organic fabrics and incorporating biodegradable packaging and waste-free processes in their product cycle, many brands in India have made sustainability a critical aspect of their business. Eco-conscious Fashion is here to stay, and these brands and designers are capturing the public imagination with their mindful designs.

B-Label

Sakura and sage set by B Label Sakura and sage set by B Label

With an aim to create fashion that is future-forward, B-Label uses the most potent product in its arsenal: Hemp. Often dubbed as a “super plant,” advocates of this plant aren’t just blowing smoke; hemp is a more sustainable, regenerative and organic crop that enriches the soil, is breathable and leaves minimal carbon footprint as opposed to cotton. With a focus on community impact, B-Label envisions a responsible, transparent and ethical ecosystem, providing its customers with versatile, high-quality garments. Their fabrics are dyed with azo-free dyes, use ethically sourced and manufactured buttons and offer 100% plastic-free packaging. What’s more, through Relove, they allow you to buy and sell verified, preloved garments from their label.

Ka Sha

Patchwork and quilted jacket and dress by Ka Sha Patchwork and quilted jacket and dress by Ka Sha

In its drive towards circular fashion, Ka Sha is the epitome of artisanal India and the aplomb of colours it offers. The sustainable label revisits new and old artisanal techniques and creates silhouettes that exude playfulness and timelessness. Using clothes as a medium to highlight India’s rich handicraft culture, Ka Sha created a capsule project called Heart to Haat, which reclaimed and repurposed fabric leftovers. And they take this commitment a notch above my allowing their customers to repair, refurbish and upcycle their favourite garments.

Em & Shi

Ocean love tiered dress by Em & Shi Ocean love tiered dress by Em & Shi

With biodegradable fabrics and locally-sourced sea shells, wood or fibre buttons stitched on breezy garments, this Jaipur-based slow fashion brand has been working towards a holistic, sustainable journey to tell a story with their prints. To keep the process slow, Em & Shi makes garments only on order, combining contemporary motifs with local techniques. Once the garments are ready, hand-printed labels and tags made of recycled paper are attached before being shipped in a recyclable tote bag that is made out of cutoffs from their collection.

Sui

Ocean oasis handwoven jacket by Sui Ocean oasis handwoven jacket by Sui

A conscious fashion label based in India and Singapore, Sui, which translates to ‘needle’, aims to help customers make greener fashion decisions. They use fabrics such as handwoven organic cotton, hemp and tencel, as well as a recycled fabric that is made from wasted fabrics and yarns. Also on offer are upcycled accessories that make for great green gifts. Their collections, often a tantalising mix of bold colours and timeless silhouettes, are made in collaboration with ethical NGOs across India, such as Pin and Needles, a Delhi-based NGO that supports underprivileged migrant women by providing them with hand embroidery projects.

Doodlage

Denim patchwork jumpsuit by Doodlage Denim patchwork jumpsuit by Doodlage

This ethical apparel brand dedicates its work to slow and sustainable fashion that creates zero waste. To that end, it recycles and upcycles post-consumer waste and factory scraps into new garments which are quirky and environment-friendly. In addition to plastic-free packaging, Doodlage also uses segregated waste to make accessories, soft furnishing products and paper. By embracing an ethical design and production process, the label makes its mark in India’s burgeoning slow fashion industry and has collaborated with other sustainable homegrown brands to bring out durable limited collections.