For A Timeless Romance: This Valentine’s Day, Give The Gift of Natural Diamonds

The act of gifting jewellery is rooted in love.

Relationships have been the hallmark of memories and hope; this everlasting bond is symbolised best with a diamond. The inherited tradition of giving gifts to your loved ones, and even yourself, on Valentine’s Day, has found a new meaning, inspired by a generation that believes in individuality and personalised emblems of endearment.

Encapsulating this effervescence of love is Forevermark’s Icon collection, with each design representing the idea of eternal romance and deep emotional connection. The brand’s ‘icon’ motif is as timeless as the love it represents; the subtle line takes inspiration from the starlit South African sky, merging with the outline of a diamond. Each piece, with a beautiful and responsibly sourced diamond at its heart, inspires a long-lasting commitment to nature and is symbolic of meaningful relationships.

With natural diamonds adding shine to your everyday style, this reimagined icon captures delicate motifs and settings in 62 unique pieces; take your pick from sparkling hoops, cuffs, cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants crafted to excellence from 18K yellow, white and rose gold. The pieces lend themselves easily to modern interpretations with unique fine jewels emboldened by ornate openwork, colourful enamel applications and pavé set diamonds that can be stacked and styled to your heart’s content.

Designed to lure the design sensibilities of a modern generation that looks for classic, elegant and timeless pieces to add to their repertoire, De Beers Forevermark’s Icon Collection elevates the legacy of their iconic motif, and the delicate blend of craft and romance will capture your special moment, for posterity.

And this Valentine’s Day, whether it’s their baguette solitaire earrings that you have your heart set on or if you are looking for the perfect pair of long bar earrings to surprise someone, De Beers Forevermark has made it easy for you to shop for just the right diamond. They have curated their most popular designs, offering an assured 3-day delivery window so you can ring in this day of love with a sparkle.

