Effortless Luxury: These Labels Are Gen Z-Approved For 2023

If you’re burned out with your wardrobe and are desperately seeking an effortless yet luxurious revamp, these homegrown labels are here to your rescue

From streetwear to anti-fit fashion, there is something for everyone at these labels that add a breath of fresh air to your style with their silhouettes, designs and fabrics

O’Frida

Rini Agarwal’s O’Frida is chic, effortless and modern in every possible way. Their breathable fabrics, crafted to perfection in a diverse range of silhouettes and styles, have earthy tones as well as expressionist-movement-inspired festive prints for those who like their clothes to catch your eye. Take your pick from their quirky jackets, relaxed co-ords or peppy anti-fit dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O’FRIDA (@ofridatribe)

Project 23°N.69°E

Who said fashion couldn’t be about style and sustainability all at once? To merge traditional techniques with modern sensibilities, Project 23°N.69°E, founded by Anas Shiekh and Anchita Bhattacharya, designs and crafts their garments in Kutch, with pieces made using natural dyes and employing techniques such as hand block printing. The brand puts the spotlight on India’s artisan talent, and its unique pieces are perfect for those who love to experiment with style and fabrics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 23°N.69°E (@23n69e)

PRXKHXR

Developing all their prints in-house, PRXKHXR’s free-flowing garments feature an eclectic variety of designs that range from animal-inspired prints to the works of Satyajit Ray. Founded in 2020 by Prakhar Chauhan, this Delhi-based label sources its fabrics from different craft clusters across India before being turned into whimsical pieces that are always a talking point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRXKHXR (@prxkhxr)

SIX5SIX Street

Brother-sister duo Avni Aneja and Ambar Aneja ventured into the space of sports and streetwear with this brand that aims to highlight the pivotal aspect of a generation that considers the right to expression as sacrosanct. With Fashion as their medium of expression, SIX5SIX Street dabbles in what they call ‘vacation streetwear’. It churns out youthful pieces, including its latest varsity jackets, free-flowing pants and quirky prints that epitomise genderless fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIX5SIX (@six5sixstreet)

Warping Theories

Focusing on minimalism, neutrality, and functionality, Kuship Parmar and Urvash Parmar fused their two independent streetwear labels, Warp and Pro-Anti Theory, to bring Warping Theories to life in 2021. The brand’s USP is its simple and timeless silhouettes that aspire to shatter all conventional ideas about the Indian streetwear industry and make their garments a staple every season. Their effortlessly chic and unconventional looks make them the go-to brand for modern fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warping Theories (@warping_theories)

KoAi

Focusing on the ancient Indian fabric technique of Dabu printing, KoAi, which means “Love Child” in Japanese, is all about Dabu print-inspired graphics that translate to luxurious ensembles perfect for any time of the day. Founded by Anugrah Chandra, this brand is loved for its loud designs, fun silhouettes and stunning fits, ideal for a summery getaway.