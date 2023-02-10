An Invisible Luxury: Homegrown Perfume Brands Bottle Memories

Nostalgia. Joy. Happiness. The right fragrance can evoke many memories. By bottling unique sensory journeys, brands in India are slowly but surely changing the fragrance game in India

Fragrance is a layer of invisible jewellery; the right note can and will elevate your look. While a signature scent is evergreen, brands are dabbling into diverse eau de parfums and essential oils that take the wearer on a sensory journey. From layering to sustainable formulations, the fragrance industry is on the path to a sensational makeover. And if perfumes are your guilty pleasure, these homegrown brands capture the essence of memories and experiences in a bottle.

Naso Profumi

An artisanal perfume brand, Naso uses pure extracts from herbs and spices, combining them with modern floral oils from northern Europe, Egypt and Indonesia to create their signature fragrances. Aastha Suri founded Naso, where products are gender-neutral and free of synthetic chemicals. Through the Naso Lab, they also offer customised aromas to their customers, allowing them to create a scent that is just theirs.

Olfa Originals

Olfa Originals Olfa Originals

With a history that is as enticing as their fragrances, Olfa Originals came into being in 2016, when Pallavi Bhatia turned her grandfather’s experiments with scents and his knowledge of the scented secrets of the Mughal empress Nur Jahan that had been passed down through generations, into a brand. At Olfa, royalty is packaged and dispatched in the form of body parfum, extract parfum, eau de parfum and more. They also offer scented candles and ambience sprays for those who like to extend their obsession with fragrances to their humble abodes.

Boond Fragrances

Boond Fragrances Boond Fragrances

From the home ground of perfumes in India, Kannauj, this brand aspires to take indigenous Indian fragrances to the world. Their handcrafted scents evoke nostalgia and are made using traditional techniques like the deg-bhapka technique. Boond goes a step forward in sustainability by incorporating handmade recycled paper for its fragrance boxes while employing local artisans in the production process. Their website also allows you to customise fragrances as per your preferred notes.

Bombay Perfumery

Bombay Perfumery Bombay Perfumery

Founded in 2016 by Manan Gandhi, Bombay Perfumery pays homage to the rich history of scent-making with its discerning perfumes. Using fine ingredients such as Vetiver Oil, Patchouli, and Cinnamon sourced from around the world, as well as local Indian elements, the brand creates contemporary fragrances that still embolden the ephemeral feeling that we associate with scents. You can also take your pick from their stunning scented candle collection.

The House of Ajmal

The House of Ajmal The House of Ajmal

Founded by Late Haji Ajmal Ali in the early 1950s, Ajmal Perfumes has become a cult favourite in the growing base of fragrance enthusiasts worldwide. The brand’s dedication to the craft of perfumery and a riveting seven decades of experience only adds to its comprehensive collection, which is focussed on creating accessible, empowering, and unique fragrances for the evolving Indian Millennial and GenZ. They’ve also collaborated with other brands to craft unique scents that bring a different emotion to mind.